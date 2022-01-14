5 Most expensive mangalsutra of Bollywood divas

1 / 6

Bollywood actresses and their mangalsutras

Bollywood divas are always a sight to behold and their charm seems to increase even more after their marriage. These Bollywood brides never miss a chance to add something elegant to unique to their wedding look. Despite holding their gorgeous bridal look they manage to stick to their roots. Here's a look at some of the most beautiful mangalsutras donned by Bollywood divas.

Photo Credit : Yami Gautam's Instagram