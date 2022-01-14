5 Most expensive mangalsutra of Bollywood divas

Bollywood divas are always a sight to behold and their charm seems to increase even more after their marriage. These Bollywood brides never miss a chance to add something elegant to unique to their wedding look. Despite holding their gorgeous bridal look they manage to stick to their roots. Here's a look at some of the most beautiful mangalsutras donned by Bollywood divas.
Photo Credit : Yami Gautam's Instagram
Anushka and Virat tied the knot in an intimate Tuscany wedding in the year 2018. In the click, the diva can be seen flaunting a diamond-studded mangalsutra of around Rs. 52 lakh during her first Karwa Chauth celebration.
Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma's Instagram
Katrina recently made it to her Instagram to share some cute pictures of herself while flaunting her designer mangalsutra by Sabyasachi. The elegant mangalsutra is of Rs. 7 lakh.
Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif's Instagram
The diva got hitched to Aditya Dhar last year and was seen flaunting her mangalsutra from Bvlgari piece which sported black onyx and diamonds. Her mangalsutra cost around Rs. 3.4 lakhs.
Photo Credit : Bulgari Official/Yami Gautam's Instagram
The Bengali beauty tied the knot with her long-time beau Rajkummar Rao in 2021 and her mangalsutra cost around Rs. 1.6 lakhs.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk
The actress tied the knot with businessman Raj Kundra in a grand wedding ceremony on November 22, 2009. As per the reports, the price of the mangalsutra donned by Shilpa is Rs. 30 lakh.
Photo Credit : Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Instagram