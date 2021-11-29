5 Photos of Yami Gautam & Aditya Dhar that spell LOVE

Life is beautiful for director Aditya Dhar and actress Yami Gautam now as the couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding on June 4, 2021. The couple surprised their fans by sharing their absolutely stunning pictures from their lockdown wedding. Since then, Yami and Aditya have been cramming our feeds with love with their mushy pictures. By looking at their pictures, we can only say that marriage has worked wonders for the couple and their happiness reflects on their faces. Here's a look at 5 mushy pictures of Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar that are too cute to miss.
The actress shared a photo of moon sighting on her social media. In the picture, Yami Gautam looks absolutely gorgeous in a traditional red saree, while Aditya Dhar complimented her by donning a golden-coloured kurta pyjama set.
Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar are one of the most loved couples in B-town. The couple paid a visit to the iconic golden temple and looked absolutely lovely in the picture from their spiritual outing. In the click, Yami Gautam can be seen donning a pink suit along with chooda and earrings, while Aditya wore a white kurta-pyjama and a Nehru jacket.
Yami Gautam often lights up our social media feed with her amazing posts. In the click, Yami looks pretty as a peach in a full-sleeved brown t-shirt. The actress is all smiles for the picture as she gets a hug from her husband Aditya from behind.
Yami and Aditya shared a joyful picture from their first Diwali celebration. Yami Gautam and her husband Aditya Dhar's picture featuring a beaming smile will put a big smile on your face.
Yami is a firm believer in staying close to her roots, and pictures from her wedding festivities prove it. Yami and Aditya looked mesmerising at their Mehendi ceremony and the smile on their faces is enough to win everyone's heart.