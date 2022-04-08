5 stunning summer looks of Yami Gautam you need to try this season

Yami Gautam has been having a great year. Following her spectacular performance in A Thursday, the actress will next be seen in Abhishek Bachchan's Dasvi. Yami is one of the finest and most gorgeous actresses in Bollywood currently. She is always ready for a challenge and is seen portraying different kinds of characters in her films that proves her brilliance and versatility. Yami's performance in her latest OTT release, 'A Thursday' has garnered a lot of love from the audience where the actress played a very intense character of a school teacher who takes 16 students hostage. In her upcoming movie, Dasvi, she will be seen essaying the role of a Haryanvi cop and we absolutely can’t wait to see how that unfolds! Coming to her personal life, the actress always gives us love goals as she shares glimpses of her beautiful married life with Aditya Dhar. She is also super active on her Instagram where she blesses our eyes with her breath-taking pictures. Yami is quite the fashion icon - oh and she is also a summer baby! Do you what that means? Well, she always has some unique, extraordinary summer looks up her sleeve. Here are some amazing summer-themed outfits that you can take inspiration from this summer!
Photo Credit : Yami Gautam Instagram
Yami looks like she had a beautiful affair with sunflowers in this dress and we absolutely stan it! She is absolutely radiant. Do you have a brunch date on a sunny day? Well, put on that gorgeous sundress and you are good to go!
Yami Gautam is a fitness enthusiast. She religiously invests in her workout regimen. In this picture, she looks quite smart in her pink gym clothes. I mean - who looks so beautiful during their workout session? Good gymming clothes can absolutely put you in a good mood and raise your energy levels!
Yami Gautam can always blend her traditional side with the western one. A cool and breezy kurti can always be an amazing decision - you look gorgeous while being comfortable. Yami looks stunning in this spaghetti top and her smile, aah, we are in love.
Yami can always pull off an amazing boss lady look. In this picture, she has donned a striped coat with shorts and paired the whole look with a glamorous belt. The beautiful red heels only add a special oomph factor. This is the perfect look for you office meetings.
Grocery runs are a must almost every week. So how about donning a cute outfit and making heads turn? Yami looks so adorable and youthful in this look in her yellow tie and dye tee. Her pretty short hair and her infectious smile are hard to miss as well.
