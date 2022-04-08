5 stunning summer looks of Yami Gautam you need to try this season

1 / 6

Yami Gautam's gorgeous summer looks

Yami Gautam has been having a great year. Following her spectacular performance in A Thursday, the actress will next be seen in Abhishek Bachchan's Dasvi. Yami is one of the finest and most gorgeous actresses in Bollywood currently. She is always ready for a challenge and is seen portraying different kinds of characters in her films that proves her brilliance and versatility. Yami's performance in her latest OTT release, 'A Thursday' has garnered a lot of love from the audience where the actress played a very intense character of a school teacher who takes 16 students hostage. In her upcoming movie, Dasvi, she will be seen essaying the role of a Haryanvi cop and we absolutely can’t wait to see how that unfolds! Coming to her personal life, the actress always gives us love goals as she shares glimpses of her beautiful married life with Aditya Dhar. She is also super active on her Instagram where she blesses our eyes with her breath-taking pictures. Yami is quite the fashion icon - oh and she is also a summer baby! Do you what that means? Well, she always has some unique, extraordinary summer looks up her sleeve. Here are some amazing summer-themed outfits that you can take inspiration from this summer!

Photo Credit : Yami Gautam Instagram