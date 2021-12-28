5 Times Yami Gautam gave travel goals

Everyone knows her as the Fair and Lovely girl and her beauty is unwatchable. She is none other than Yami Gautam. Being a popular actress, she has featured in many films. Born in 1988, Yami was always attracted to films and dreamt of making herself known to the world through Bollywood. It can be said that she is one of the most beautiful and natural actresses in Bollywood. The diva often shares cherishing and mesmerising glimpses of her life with all her followers on social media. Here's a look at some of her pictures from her travel diaries that gave us wanderlust vibes.
Photo Credit : Manpreet Bacchhar/Yami Gautam's Instagram
The Bollywood actress Yami Gautam often makes her fans go gaga with the gorgeous pictures that she shares on Instagram. The actress shared this picture of her from Dubai where she is shooting for her upcoming project. It seems like she is enjoying the bright sunny day in Dubai and this picture is proof.
Photo Credit : Yami Gautam's Instagram
Yami Gautam had the time of her life in Hong Kong. The fashionista even went to Sham Shui Po and the Old Town Central where she interacted with designers and artisans who weave Chinese outfits.
Krabi in Thailand is one of the favourite shooting spots for Bollywood movies. Yami Gautam shared this picture from Krabi which she captioned as, "Mini Vacation".
Yami went to Himachal Pradesh for the shooting of Bhoot Police. The diva looked glamorous posing in the sunlight during the early days of snowfall when she visited Kunal Pathri Temple in McLeod Ganj.
Photo Credit : Flavien Heldt/Yami Gautam's Instagram
After marriage with Aditya Dhar, the actress paid a visit to Golden Temple in Amritsar. The two were all smiles as they posed for a picture against the backdrop of Golden Temple.