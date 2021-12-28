5 Times Yami Gautam gave travel goals

1 / 6

Yami Gautam's love affair with travelling

Everyone knows her as the Fair and Lovely girl and her beauty is unwatchable. She is none other than Yami Gautam. Being a popular actress, she has featured in many films. Born in 1988, Yami was always attracted to films and dreamt of making herself known to the world through Bollywood. It can be said that she is one of the most beautiful and natural actresses in Bollywood. The diva often shares cherishing and mesmerising glimpses of her life with all her followers on social media. Here's a look at some of her pictures from her travel diaries that gave us wanderlust vibes.

Photo Credit : Manpreet Bacchhar/Yami Gautam's Instagram