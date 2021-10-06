1 / 6

From Neha Dhupia to Yami Gautam: Celebrities who had a hush hush wedding

Bollywood weddings have always grabbed global attention. There have been times when these celebrities have opted for hush-hush weddings. Like this year Varun Dhawan got married to his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal on January 24 in a secret ceremony. And then we are reminded of how Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, managed to escape the public glare. But do you know this trend is not new? For Bollywood stars, the evergreen song Khullam khulla pyaar karenge hum dono might hold true when it comes to love, but not when it comes to getting hitched, they try to keep it secret. We take a walk down memory lane and find several Bollywood couples who kept their marriage a hush hush affair.

Photo Credit : Neha Dhupia Instagram