From Neha Dhupia to Yami Gautam: Celebrities who had a hush hush wedding

Bollywood weddings have always grabbed global attention. There have been times when these celebrities have opted for hush-hush weddings. Like this year Varun Dhawan got married to his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal on January 24 in a secret ceremony. And then we are reminded of how Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, managed to escape the public glare. But do you know this trend is not new? For Bollywood stars, the evergreen song Khullam khulla pyaar karenge hum dono might hold true when it comes to love, but not when it comes to getting hitched, they try to keep it secret. We take a walk down memory lane and find several Bollywood couples who kept their marriage a hush hush affair.
Photo Credit : Neha Dhupia Instagram
Actress Yami Gautam shocked her fans when she posted a wedding picture on Instagram. She tied the knot with filmmaker Aditya Dhar in an intimate wedding ceremony in June. The couple opted for a low-key wedding in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh in the presence of 20 guests. Dhar, 38, had directed Gautam in the 2019 blockbuster Uri – The Surgical Strike.
Photo Credit : Yami Gautam Instagram
After dating for seven years, Amrita Rao tied the knot with RJ Anmol on May 15, 2016. The couple always preferred to keep their relationship under wraps. They met during a radio interview and as they say, the interview never ended.
Photo Credit : Amrita Rao Instagram
Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra got married in April 2014, in Italy. Though the rumours of the affair were always coming up their marriage announcement shocked many fans.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married in an intimate ceremony in Gurudwara. The news was kept under wraps till the couple announced it on Instagram.
Vikram Bhatt got married to art pundit Shwetambari Soni last year. Mahesh Bhatt revealed the news to ETimes and said it happened during the lockdown in 2020. Vikram today shared the picture with his wife on Instagram.
Photo Credit : Vikram Bhatt Instagram