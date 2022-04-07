Rani Mukerji to Yami Gautam: Bollywood actresses who played a fearless cop on screen & left a mark

Indian cinema has witnessed several iconic actresses over the years who have left a mark with their stupendous acting prowess. From their grace to their panache, everything about these ladies has managed to win hearts. Interestingly, over the years, the role of actresses in Bollywood films has changed drastically. Not just they have been getting meaty roles in the films but they have also managed to run the entire movie on their shoulders and leave a mark with their strong performances.
Interestingly, of late, there has been a trend of cop dramas in the industry. In fact, Rohit Shetty has been running a successful cop universe that always set the box office on fire. Amid this, there are some actresses who have also managed to take up the role of fearless cops and they were a treat to watch in that role. Here’s a list of some actresses who nailed the role of a cop on screen.
Photo Credit : YouTube
Rani Mukerji played to role of a fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in the Mardaani franchise and her swag was on point. She was not just fearless but also gave a tough time to the villains.
Delhi Crime came with the most gut-wrenching story as it was based on the Delhi gang-rape case. Shefali played the role of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi who was handling the case in the web series and she nailed the role to perfection.
Raveena Tandon, who was once known for her glamorous roles on the big screen, went on to make her OTT debut with Aranyak last year. She played the role of Kasturi Dogra in the crime thriller and it was a treat to watch her in the uniform.
Lara Dutta donned the uniform in the action-comedy series Hundred which also features Rinku Rajguru in the lead. The web series featured Lara as an ambitious cop who is often downgraded by her department. However, she decided to change the situation. Lara did win hearts with her performance.
Neha Dhupia made the headlines early this year after Yami Gautam starrer A Thursday was released. The actress was seen playing the role of a pregnant cop in the movie and she did grab attention with her performance.
Yami Gautam was seen playing the role of a strict cop in Abhishek Bachchan starrer Dasvi. The movie marked her first collaboration with Abhishek and she has been receiving a lot of appreciation for her performance.
