Rani Mukerji to Yami Gautam: Bollywood actresses who played a fearless cop on screen & left a mark

Actresses who played the role of a cop on screen

Indian cinema has witnessed several iconic actresses over the years who have left a mark with their stupendous acting prowess. From their grace to their panache, everything about these ladies has managed to win hearts. Interestingly, over the years, the role of actresses in Bollywood films has changed drastically. Not just they have been getting meaty roles in the films but they have also managed to run the entire movie on their shoulders and leave a mark with their strong performances. Interestingly, of late, there has been a trend of cop dramas in the industry. In fact, Rohit Shetty has been running a successful cop universe that always set the box office on fire. Amid this, there are some actresses who have also managed to take up the role of fearless cops and they were a treat to watch in that role. Here’s a list of some actresses who nailed the role of a cop on screen.

Photo Credit : YouTube