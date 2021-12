1 / 6

5 Photos that take you to Yami Gautam’s ethnic wear wardrobe

Ethnic wear has been the ultimate preference of Bollywood celebrities. Be it an award show or a promotional event, B-town divas never miss a moment to make an impression in their ethnic avatars and Yami Gautam is one of them. The actress has been making heads turn with some of her stunning ethnic attires lately. So, if you are looking for style inspiration to revamp your traditional wardrobe, let Yami Gautam's style diary inspire you. Here's a look at some of the best ethnic looks inspired by Yami Gautam.

Photo Credit : Yami Gautam's Instagram