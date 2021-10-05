Yami Gautam's glow post marriage is too hard to miss; Here are 5 photos that will take your breath away

Yami Gautam is one of the prettiest actresses of Bollywood and there is no denying this fact. But everyone has been noticing a new glow on the actresses face and this was something that was definitely missing on her face earlier. We can only say that marriage has done wonders on the actress and happiness reflects on her face. Well, they say happy girls are the prettiest, indeed Yami Gautam is proving every bit of this saying true. Dressed in a simple crop top and a long skirt, the actress posing in the middle of a tea plantation looks radiant under the sun.
Photo Credit : Yami Gautam/Instagram
Yami Gautam looks gorgeous in whatever she wears. While promoting her recently released movie Bhoot Police the actress had donned a simple yet stunning saree for one of the promotional events. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Yami does not need heavy makeup to look so pretty. Especially after she has the permanent post makeup glow on her face, she looks beautiful all the time. In this look, Yami wore a plain white saree in a very different way and the highlight was her blouse and her iconic gold jewellery.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Yami Gautam looked quite royal in her airport look right after her wedding. She glowed in red salwar kameez, red bangles, red bindi and minimal makeup. We bet no one could take their eyes off the actress as she looked every bit of gorgeous.
Yami Gautam stands tall and looks breathtakingly gorgeous in this purple dress. Yami let her hair open and did not forget to pair her golden Kashmiri traditional earrings that went well even with her western attire. Once again, her perfect glow cannot be missed and indeed her fans too feel that the actress has become prettier post her wedding.
Just look at this picture. Isn't she a sight to behold? Yami Gautam looks nothing less than an Indian princess in this stunning saree. Her pink saree paired with a light green blouse paired with a heavy necklace and traditional Kashmiri earrings made her look so royal and pretty. We are sure that a million heartbeats must have been skipped looking at the picture.