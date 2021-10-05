Yami Gautam's glow post marriage is too hard to miss; Here are 5 photos that will take your breath away

1 / 5

Simple yet flawless

Yami Gautam is one of the prettiest actresses of Bollywood and there is no denying this fact. But everyone has been noticing a new glow on the actresses face and this was something that was definitely missing on her face earlier. We can only say that marriage has done wonders on the actress and happiness reflects on her face. Well, they say happy girls are the prettiest, indeed Yami Gautam is proving every bit of this saying true. Dressed in a simple crop top and a long skirt, the actress posing in the middle of a tea plantation looks radiant under the sun.

Photo Credit : Yami Gautam/Instagram