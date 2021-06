1 / 6

Bollywood celebrities in their bridal outfits

Bollywood movies have created a magical world for fans who take inspiration from the celebrities. The fairytale weddings shown in the Hindi movies are loved by everyone. It has been seen that these on-screen bridal looks give major inspiration and motivation to the Bollywood fan girls who aspire to look like them on their wedding day. When several Bollywood celebs tied the knot and donned magnificent red lehengas or sarees that they paired with heavy jewellery, everyone was amazed. In fact some of them even chose subtle lehengas and opted for a simple look. The Bollywood celebs have given major fashion goals with their bridal outfits that they were spotted wearing for their wedding. Here are the pictures of Bollywood celebs giving major fashion goals in their bridal outfits. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla