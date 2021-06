1 / 6

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar's love story

Yami Gautam is a Bollywood actress who started her career by appearing in advertisments and TV serial, Chaand Ke Paar Chalo. The actor was also cast to play the lead character in the television series, Yeh Pyaar Na Hoga Kam after which she also appeared in a couple of South Indian movies. In 2012, Yami Gautam made her debut in the Bollywood industry with Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Vicky Donor. In Yami Gautam’s career spanning over a decade, she has appeared in many commercially successful movie. Yami Gautam starred in Aditya Dhar’s URI: The Surgical Strike. The movie went ahead to become one of the highest grossing movies of that year and received many praises, awards and accolades. Along with being acknowledged for her performance in the movie, Yami Gautam also met the love of her life on the sets of this movie. On June 4, 2021, Yami Gautam shared the news of her marriage with Aditya Dhar on social media. Here is the love story of Yami Gautam and National Award winning director, Aditya Dhar that their fans and followers need to know. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla