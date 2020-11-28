Advertisement
Yami Gautam Birthday Special: Take a look at the actress' endearing moments with her family

Yami Gautam is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. On the occasion of her birthday, check out some of her best and unseen moments with her family.
8371 reads Mumbai Updated: November 28, 2020 11:03 am
  • 1 / 10
    Happy Birthday, Yami Gautam!

    The beautiful actress Yami Gautam turns a year older today. Fans of the actress have already taken over Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and other social media accounts to wish her a very happy birthday. Yami came to prominence after starring in a series of commercial ads. Apart from starring in commercials, she later starred in TV shows such as Chand Ke Paar Chalo and Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor. Fans and followers of the actress still can't forget her amazing performance in it. Also, Yami's chemistry with Ayushmann Khurrana won many hearts. Post her debut film, Yami went on to star in many films and gave spectacular performance in each film and proved why she is one of a kind. Her films include Badlapur, Kaabil, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bala, and Ginny Weds Sunny. Her performance in Ginny Weds Sunny and chemistry with co-star Vikrant Massey was loved a lot. The beautiful actress has certainly come a long way in her career. Up next, she will be seen in Bhoot Police. Her upcoming film has left many fans feeling excited and are eagerly waiting for it. On the personal front, as we know, Yami has a sister, Surilie Gautam. She shares a great bond with her. However, it's not just her sister. She shares an amazing bond with her entire family. Yami often treats fans with her adorable family moments. On the occasion of her birthday, check out some of her best and unseen moments with her family.

    Photo Credit : Yami Gautam Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Siblings

    The actress has a younger brother named Ojas. She captioned this picture as, "Dhal gaya din".

    Photo Credit : Yami Gautam Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Mumma's girl

    On her mother's birthday, Yami penned a sweet note. She wrote, "Happy birthday to my world... my wish is to always see you laugh heartily like this.. happy birthday to my beautiful mummy."

    Photo Credit : Yami Gautam Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Blast from the past

    How beautiful is this picture!

    Photo Credit : Yami Gautam Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Pahadi sisters

    Yami captioned this pic as, "That’s the closest I can come to pulling her cheeks , when she is looking away & expecting an elegant picture. #pahadisisters."

    Photo Credit : Yami Gautam Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Daddy's little girl

    A beautiful picture of the father and daughter from her last year's birthday bash.

    Photo Credit : Yami Gautam Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Candid!

    "When not no so baby looking anymore , baby- brother comes to town. p.s don’t go by this picture @s_u_r_i_l_i_e , we are missing you every moment," captioned Yami.

    Photo Credit : Yami Gautam Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Picture perfect

    This picture is frame worthy.

    Photo Credit : Yami Gautam Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Throwback!

    This picture of the actress is all things cute.

    Photo Credit : Yami Gautam Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Familia

    The actress captioned this picture as "My World #HappyFestives #FamilyTime #somemembersstillmissingthough."

    Photo Credit : Yami Gautam Instagram