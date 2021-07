1 / 6

Yami Gautam's home-made skincare remedies

Yami Gautam is a well-known Bollywood actor who started her career with advertisments and then made her acting debut in the television series, Chaand Ke Paar Chalo. She was then cast as the lead character in the daily soap, Yeh Pyaar Na Hoga Kam, and then went on to do some South movies. In 2012, Yami Gautam made her debut in the Hindi film industry with the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Vicky Donor. In Yami Gautam’s career spanning over a decade, she has appeared in successful movies like Kaabil, URI: The Surgical Strike, etc. Along with being acknowledged for her performance in URI, Yami Gautam also found the love of her life on the sets of this movie. Yami made headlines for her wedding with Aditya Dhar on June 4, 2021. Her wedding pictures prove that Yami Gautam has a naturally beautiful skin and is often spotted opting for the no-makeup look. Here are the home-made remedies that Yami Gautam has shared with her fans to achieve glowing skin while sitting at home. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla