Yami Gautam ties the knot with Aditya Dhar; Everything you need to know about the Uri filmmaker

Lesser known facts about Yami Gautam’s husband & Uri director Aditya Dhar

The beautiful Yami Gautam today left everyone surprised as she announced that she has tied the knot with film director Aditya Dhar. The couple took to their respective social media handles to share the news with their fans and released a statement that read as, “In your light, I learn to love – Rumi With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya.” Soon after this, Yami’s ardent fans and the audience started wondering who Aditya is. People got curious to know more about the filmmaker, who made his directorial debut with the blockbuster film Uri: The Surgical Strike. The film that had Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam in the lead roles, broke many box office records and went on to become the 10th highest-grossing Bollywood film. Right from Aditya’s journey to his first project before Uri, we have compiled some lesser facts about the newly married director. Take a look.

Photo Credit : Aditya Dhar Instagram