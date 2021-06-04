Advertisement
  4. Yami Gautam ties the knot with Aditya Dhar; Everything you need to know about the Uri filmmaker

Yami Gautam ties the knot with Aditya Dhar; Everything you need to know about the Uri filmmaker

Yami Gautam got married to filmmaker Aditya Dhar in an intimate ceremony. Meanwhile, check out some unknown facts about the Uri director below.
  • 1 / 8
    Lesser known facts about Yami Gautam’s husband & Uri director Aditya Dhar

    The beautiful Yami Gautam today left everyone surprised as she announced that she has tied the knot with film director Aditya Dhar. The couple took to their respective social media handles to share the news with their fans and released a statement that read as, “In your light, I learn to love – Rumi With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya.” Soon after this, Yami’s ardent fans and the audience started wondering who Aditya is. People got curious to know more about the filmmaker, who made his directorial debut with the blockbuster film Uri: The Surgical Strike. The film that had Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam in the lead roles, broke many box office records and went on to become the 10th highest-grossing Bollywood film. Right from Aditya’s journey to his first project before Uri, we have compiled some lesser facts about the newly married director. Take a look.

    Photo Credit : Aditya Dhar Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Started his journey as an Assistant Director

    In an interview with MensXP, Aditya revealed that he came to Mumbai in 2006 and started his journey as an Assistant Director.

    Photo Credit : Aditya Dhar Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Worked in theatre in his initial stages

    Success didn’t come easy to Aditya Dhar, he had his share of struggles. Before making it big in Bollywood, the filmmaker worked in theatre in the initial stages of his career.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 4 / 8
    Made directorial debut with Uri

    Aditya Dhar ventured into B-Town with Uri: The Surgical Strike, which was based on the 2016 Uri attack and starred Vicky Kaushal and Yami in key roles.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 5 / 8
    Always Wanted to get into the army

    In an old nterview with News18, Aditya revealed that he was always interested in the army.

    Photo Credit : Aditya Dhar Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    His first project before Uri was Raat Baaki, which got shelved

    Many didn’t know that before Uri happened, Aditya Dhar was working on a movie called Raat Baaki that had Fawad Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. However, the film later got shelved.

    Photo Credit : Aditya Dhar Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Recipient of many awards

    Uri earned Aditya Dhar not just stardom but also several prestigious awards. The director had won the Best Director award for Uri film at the 66th National Film Awards.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 8 / 8
    Aditya is also a writer and lyricist

    Besides donning directors' hat, Aditya has also worked in Bollywood as a writer and lyricist. He has given the lyrics for the films Kabul Express, Haal-e-Dil, One Two Three, and Daddy Cool. He also has penned the dialogues for two films - Aakrosh and Tezz.

    Photo Credit : Aditya Dhar Instagram