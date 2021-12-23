PHOTOS: 6 dashing looks of birthday boy Yang Se Jong from ‘Still 17’ and ‘Dr. Romantic’

1 / 6

Yang Se Jong

A man with a charming smile and an ever-present jolly demeanour, South Korean actor Yang Se Jong turns 29 (international age) today! His acting debut came with a smashing entry as his first ever lead role earned him critical praise. A former Taekwondo enthusiast, Yang Se Jong soon turned the tables in his favour as he scored more roles in dramas like ‘Saimdang, Memoir of Colors’, ‘Duel’ and ‘Temperature of Love’ earning him the attention and love from the acting industry and fans who were impressed by his ability to star in multiple dramas so early on in his career. He then acted opposite Shin Hye Sun in ‘Still 17’ and then took on the role of Seo Hwi ‘My Country: The New Age’ displaying his exceptional acting range. He has now returned after completing his mandatory military service and is ready to resume acting. Here are some of our favourite looks of Yang Se Jong.

Photo Credit : News1