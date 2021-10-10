PHOTOS: Let’s look at 6 adorable selfies of WayV’s ‘maknae’ and birthday boy YangYang

1 / 6

A mini look book on the many looks of the talented rapper and fashionista, WayV's YangYang

Liu Yangyang referred to as YangYang is Taiwanese, born on October 10, 2000. He was born in Taiwan but raised in Düsseldorf, Germany. He is the main rapper, sub-vocalist, main dancer and maknae of WayV and part of the rappers in NCT U. NCT, an acronym for Neo Culture Technology is a South Korean boy group formed by SM Entertainment and introduced by the label's founder in January 2016. The group consists of 23 members as of April 2021, ranging in age from late teens to mid-twenties and divided into four different sub-units. The group debuted their first sub-unit, the rotational NCT U, on April 9, 2016 with the double digital single ‘The 7th Sense; and ‘Without You’. It was followed by the Seoul-based sub-unit NCT 127 on July 7, 2016 with their eponymous extended play and the then-teenaged sub-unit NCT Dream on August 24, 2016 with the digital single ‘Chewing Gum’.WayV is a Chinese boy band which serves as the fourth sub-unit and China-based unit of NCT managed by SM Entertainment's Chinese sub-label, Label V. The group debuted on January 17, 2019, with their digital extended play ‘The Vision’, and the rest of the members are Kun, Ten, Winwin, Lucas, Xiaojun and Hendery. YangYang became a part of NCT U in 2020 under ‘NCT Resonance pt.1’ with the hip-hop track ‘Misfit’ and recently joined Ten for the upbeat and poppy song ‘Low Low’.

Photo Credit : Instagram/@yangyang_x2