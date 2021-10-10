PHOTOS: Let’s look at 6 adorable selfies of WayV’s ‘maknae’ and birthday boy YangYang

Liu Yangyang referred to as YangYang is Taiwanese, born on October 10, 2000. He was born in Taiwan but raised in Düsseldorf, Germany. He is the main rapper, sub-vocalist, main dancer and maknae of WayV and part of the rappers in NCT U. NCT, an acronym for Neo Culture Technology is a South Korean boy group formed by SM Entertainment and introduced by the label's founder in January 2016. The group consists of 23 members as of April 2021, ranging in age from late teens to mid-twenties and divided into four different sub-units. The group debuted their first sub-unit, the rotational NCT U, on April 9, 2016 with the double digital single ‘The 7th Sense; and ‘Without You’. It was followed by the Seoul-based sub-unit NCT 127 on July 7, 2016 with their eponymous extended play and the then-teenaged sub-unit NCT Dream on August 24, 2016 with the digital single ‘Chewing Gum’.WayV is a Chinese boy band which serves as the fourth sub-unit and China-based unit of NCT managed by SM Entertainment's Chinese sub-label, Label V. The group debuted on January 17, 2019, with their digital extended play ‘The Vision’, and the rest of the members are Kun, Ten, Winwin, Lucas, Xiaojun and Hendery. YangYang became a part of NCT U in 2020 under ‘NCT Resonance pt.1’ with the hip-hop track ‘Misfit’ and recently joined Ten for the upbeat and poppy song ‘Low Low’.
Photo Credit : Instagram/@yangyang_x2
YangYang looks innocent and adorable in a simple white t-shirt, light make up, relaxed hairstyle and charming look.
YangYang looks one with the flowers, dressed in a block design jacket, white hoodie and adorns the dusty peach hair colour.
YangYang owns the 'Gen Z' look with the black and white striped turtleneck and the bowl haircut.
YangYang shows off his uniquely painted nails, press on nail piercing, embellished denim jacket and cap.
YangYang shares his daily routine at the dance studio as he is dressed casually in a sweatshirt and sweatpants.