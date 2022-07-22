5 dreamy holiday PHOTOS of KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit

KGF actor Yash and his better half Radhika Pandit are one of the most adored couples in Sandalwood. The lovebirds keep on giving the netizens wanderlust goals by dropping catchy sneak peeks from their lavish holidays.
Even now, Yash and Radhika Pandit are on a vacation in an undisclosed location, and the star wife is treating fans with dreamy pictures from their exotic trip. Just a while ago, she posted a photograph with her hubby, where the couple is enjoying a beautiful landscape in chic attires. The KGF star was seen donning a bandana, shelling out Rocky Bhai vibes.
If we go through Radhika Pandit's Instagram handle, we will find a lot of such posts. However, one thing which is common in all these pictures is Rocky Bhai sassy sense of style.
On this note, let us revisit some enchanting stills of this beloved Kannada couple.
Photo Credit : Radhika Pandit Instagram
Yash and Radhika Pandit enjoying some quality time by the beach during their current holiday in an unknown location.
KGF star nailing the selfie game with his better half against a breathtaking backdrop.
This picture of the couple lovingly looking into each other eyes screams love.
Yash and Radhika Pandit pose for a cozy selfie during their Maldives vacation.
Yash looks dapper as he emerges from the water during the Maldive's holiday with his wife.