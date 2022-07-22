5 dreamy holiday PHOTOS of KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit

1 / 6

KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit on vacay

KGF actor Yash and his better half Radhika Pandit are one of the most adored couples in Sandalwood. The lovebirds keep on giving the netizens wanderlust goals by dropping catchy sneak peeks from their lavish holidays. Even now, Yash and Radhika Pandit are on a vacation in an undisclosed location, and the star wife is treating fans with dreamy pictures from their exotic trip. Just a while ago, she posted a photograph with her hubby, where the couple is enjoying a beautiful landscape in chic attires. The KGF star was seen donning a bandana, shelling out Rocky Bhai vibes. If we go through Radhika Pandit's Instagram handle, we will find a lot of such posts. However, one thing which is common in all these pictures is Rocky Bhai sassy sense of style. On this note, let us revisit some enchanting stills of this beloved Kannada couple.

Photo Credit : Radhika Pandit Instagram