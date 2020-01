1 / 6

Yash Birthday Special : Give him the best dad award

KGF star Yash is all set to celebrate his 34th birthday today, and there are reports that one of his fans has planned a special gift for the superstar. According to reports, Venu Gowda a fan of the actor is gifting a 5000 kg cake for the actor's big day. Not only this, but the makers of KGF Chapter 2 blessed our feed with the first poster of the movie. The actor has a huge fan base thanks to his talent as an actor and because of the wonderful human he is. Yash's social media is filled with adorable pictures of the star with his daughter and we are witnessing their sweet bond. Today, on the occasion of Yash's birthday, check out these pictures of the star with his daughter Ayra.

Photo Credit : Instagram