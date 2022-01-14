1 / 6

KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit's sweet memories with kids

KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit are proud parents of two adorable kids. While their daughter Ayra is 3, their son Yatharv is 2. The siblings are frequently seen indulging in fun banters which are a delight to watch. Apart from being a celebrity, Radhika Pandit is a hands-on mom and also shares some glimpses from noteworthy moments of her kid’s life. From Rakhi to Christmas, this family enjoys every festival with utmost zeal. In fact Yatharv and Ayra enjoy a separate fan base, who wait for their updates on social media. Yash met his Kannada actress-wife on the sets of a television show Nandagokula. After dating for years, the couple got married in a grand ceremony on December 9, 2016, and these two have been couple goals ever since. They were blessed with a baby girl in December 2018 and later in October 2019 they welcomed their baby boy.

Photo Credit : Radhika Pandit Instagram