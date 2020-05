Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Shivangi Joshi's PHOTOS prove she can pull off any desi look with elan

1 / 15

PHOTOS: Shivangi Joshi THESE PHOTOS prove she can pull off any desi look with elan

Shivangi Joshi is ruling the small screen with the show- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain, and her on screen chemistry with Mohsin Khan aka Kartik is something that is loved by fans. Now in a show, we often see actresses change their look as per the requirement of the story and in her show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi Joshi has been shown in all avatars- Indian and western but we think most of us would agree that when it comes to Indian or ethnic, Shivangi Joshi pulls off the desi look with elan. Be it a saree, lehenga or Indo-western, Shivangi Joshi has amply proved that when it comes to Indian, her looks are always on point What is interesting is that it was being reported that following Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi, too, will be making her Cannes debut with her short film titled, Our Own Sky, which was slated to release in Cannes. However, due to the current pandemic situation, the actress will not be able to walk the red carpet and as per the latest reports, the makers of her debut film have decided to release it on OTT platform. Apart from Shivangi, the film also features Aditya Khurana and South actress Asifa Haque.

Photo Credit : Instagram