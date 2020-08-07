/
/
/
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Birthday girl Rhea Sharma’s selfies will captivate you with her enthralling beauty
Rhea Sharma of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke rings her 25th birthday today. Famously known as Mishti Agarwal from the TV serial YRHPK, the actress in no time has become everyone's favourite for the portrayal of her role and chemistry with Shaheer Sheikh aka Abir Raivansh.
Written By
Aishwarya Sharma
16249 reads
Mumbai
Published: August 7, 2020 02:45 pm
1 / 11
A look at Rhea Sharma's enthralling selfies
Rhea Sharma, who essays the role of Mishti in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, has become a household name in a short span of time. In the show, Rhea's character is quite naive and innocent. Fans love her in the role and she is also considered as one of the best actresses of television. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is one of the most successful shows on television. The story of the television series is set at the backdrop of Rajkot and follows the journey of Mishti Agarwal and Abir Rajvansh as they question age-old concepts of arranged marriages and relationships. The show frequently features in the top five on the TRP charts. Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma's pair is loved by the audiences. Their characters of Abir and Mishti trend with the hashtag #MishBir. On the work front, Rhea has been a part of many popular shows like Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji among others. Rhea has been able to win the hearts of the audience with her stellar performances in almost every show she has acted in till date. In an interview with Pinkvilla, when asked about how she plans to spend her quarantine, the actress wisely said that all of us should just stay home to prevent the outbreak. Adding to her point, she will be watching good content, doing house chores and invest her time in writing as well. We present you captivating selfies of the actress to make your day even better.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 11
Current trending TV celeb
The actress was showered with lots of love and support by her huge fan following.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 11
Desert safari time
Mishti Agarwal of YRHPK shared the photo with the caption, “Throwback to glowing in the heat”.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 11
Driving-through selfies
Rhea Sharma calls in for a selfie as she sets out in her car.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 11
The girl-next-door
Rhea chose to go simple with black thick-framed nerd glasses and plaited hair.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 11
Shoot Diaries
In between shoots from one of her shows, the actress sneaks in a quick selfie from the sets.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 11
Picture perfect
The selfie oozes beauty and perfection.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 11
Always games for clicking selfies
Rhea was all smiles and captioned the picture as, “When you get to relive the college days”.
Photo Credit : Instagram
9 / 11
Pretty in peach
The TV trending star looks pretty in a peach top and stoned jewellery to complete the 10/10 look.
Photo Credit : Instagram
10 / 11
Good weather Good hair
The actress clicks a good hair day selfie sans makeup and a pearl white smile, ‘coz why not!
Photo Credit : Instagram
11 / 11
Good weather selfie
In a bright sunny day, Rhea decides to let loose her hair while for the selfie.
Photo Credit : Instagram