Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Birthday girl Rhea Sharma’s selfies will captivate you with her enthralling beauty

1 / 11

A look at Rhea Sharma's enthralling selfies

Rhea Sharma, who essays the role of Mishti in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, has become a household name in a short span of time. In the show, Rhea's character is quite naive and innocent. Fans love her in the role and she is also considered as one of the best actresses of television. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is one of the most successful shows on television. The story of the television series is set at the backdrop of Rajkot and follows the journey of Mishti Agarwal and Abir Rajvansh as they question age-old concepts of arranged marriages and relationships. The show frequently features in the top five on the TRP charts. Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma's pair is loved by the audiences. Their characters of Abir and Mishti trend with the hashtag #MishBir. On the work front, Rhea has been a part of many popular shows like Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji among others. Rhea has been able to win the hearts of the audience with her stellar performances in almost every show she has acted in till date. In an interview with Pinkvilla, when asked about how she plans to spend her quarantine, the actress wisely said that all of us should just stay home to prevent the outbreak. Adding to her point, she will be watching good content, doing house chores and invest her time in writing as well. We present you captivating selfies of the actress to make your day even better.

Photo Credit : Instagram