Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's Rhea Sharma aka Mishti and Kaveri aka Kuhu’s these PHOTOS show their sassy side

Rhea Sharma and Kaveri Priyam

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke starring Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam, and Ritvik Arora is loved by one and all, and besides of course, Abir and Mishti’s chemistry, what is amazing is that fans of the show equally love Kuhu and Kunal’s chemistry. From Abir and Mishit’s romance to Kuhu and Kunal’s bickering, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is loved by one and all and today, not Shaheer and Rhea, or as they are fondly called #Mishbir, but we are going to round up a series of photos of the Maheshwari sisters or Rajvansh bahus aka Mishti and Kuhu. Yes, because as much as fans love their on screen camaraderie, they equally love their off-screen rapport. Although Mishti and Kuhu’s on screen rapport is more of sisters fighting, their off screen rapport is absolutely adorable, and post shoot, they are often snapped chilling together. From clicking endless selfies to shooting boomerang videos, Rhea Sharma and Kaveri Priyam are absolutely cute.

Photo Credit : Instagram