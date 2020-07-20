Advertisement
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's Rhea Sharma aka Mishti and Kaveri aka Kuhu’s these PHOTOS show their sassy side

Today, we rounded up photos of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actors Rhea Sharma aka Mishti & Kaveri Priyam aka Kuhu that proves these on-screen sisters are all things fun and stylish; Take a look
    Rhea Sharma and Kaveri Priyam

    Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke starring Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam, and Ritvik Arora is loved by one and all, and besides of course, Abir and Mishti’s chemistry, what is amazing is that fans of the show equally love Kuhu and Kunal’s chemistry. From Abir and Mishit’s romance to Kuhu and Kunal’s bickering, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is loved by one and all and today, not Shaheer and Rhea, or as they are fondly called #Mishbir, but we are going to round up a series of photos of the Maheshwari sisters or Rajvansh bahus aka Mishti and Kuhu. Yes, because as much as fans love their on screen camaraderie, they equally love their off-screen rapport. Although Mishti and Kuhu’s on screen rapport is more of sisters fighting, their off screen rapport is absolutely adorable, and post shoot, they are often snapped chilling together. From clicking endless selfies to shooting boomerang videos, Rhea Sharma and Kaveri Priyam are absolutely cute.

    Sister Fun

    During an interview with Pinkvilla, when Rhea was asked about her experience of shooting for the show, she had said that the experience has been really sweet because the character she got to play has got different shade. “It was interesting to play this introvert girl with so many layers to her. Despite difficult situations, she has managed to remain positive. It feels good to play a character that gives hope and positivity to people. I think I am blessed to play Mishti.”

    Mishti and Kuhu

    During a recent interview, Kaveri Priyam aka Kuhu revealed that she does not relate to her on screen character Kuhu as she said that Rhea Sharma who plays Mishti is more like Kuhu in real life.

    Selfie on point

    Kaveri Priyam also said, “I don’t relate much to Kuhu although that character is quite real and human, I believe I’m more like Mishti in real life who loves to be a family person, respectful to elders and righteous. On the contrary, I feel Rhea is like Kuhu as she has a lot of spunk, although she doesn’t come across as one in public, but whoever knows her would know."

    Posers

    On Kaveri's birthday, Rhea aka Mishti and other cast members of the show got together to celebrate the day

    Dress to the nines

    What is amazing is that oftebn, Kuhu and Mishti share BTS videos and photos from the sets of the show and they are all things fun

    Dance to their heart's content

    During an interview, when Rhea was aske about her rapport with Abir aka Shaheer Sheikh, she had said that they are friends now and after finishing a year, even before that, we really became good friends like a family. So, we never come with the air that someone has more experience. The relationship is very cordial and peaceful with everyone on sets.

    We are family

    When Rhea was asked as to why is she not active on social media, she had said that she has always been like this and this is one thing she doesn’t think she needs to change. “I know that I should interact with my audience and fans, it is important but when it comes to social media, I am not the person who likes to post pictures every now and then. I am a person who likes to give importance to other things in my life apart from work.”

    Picture perfect

    Rhea, Shaheer and Kuhu aka Kaveri are a total riot on set and whenever they get time, they make sure to click a lot of photos

    The gang

    Post the lockdown, the shooting of the show has finally kick-started and fans are super pumped to see their favourite actors back on screen

