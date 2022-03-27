PHOTOS: 6 times PENTAGON’s handsome vocalist Yeo One charmed the UNIVERSEs with his looks

1 / 6

Let's take a glance at the various outfits worn by PENTAGON's handsome vocalist, Yeo One

Yeo One took part on Mnet's reality survival program, Pentagon Maker, which aired online through Mnet's digital content brand M2. On October 10, 2016, he made his debut as a member of PENTAGON on Mnet's M Countdown with the track ‘Gorilla’ from their debut extended play, ‘Pentagon’. The song is described as a hip-hop song with magnificent, strong beats and masculine brass sound. During the show's filming, he made his acting debut with a lead role in web drama ‘Spark’ as the leader of an idol group, Dexter. The series was a commercial success and attracted global fans. In 2017, Yeo One was selected as the main character of KBS1 musical drama ‘Joseon Beauty Pageant’ that was set during the Joseon Dynasty's first beauty contest held. The drama also incorporates traditional music with modern sensation and colorful images. He was confirmed to be the lead role in web drama, Welcome to the Witch Shop. The drama deals with fantasy elements that is based on the theme of witch shops that can only be visible to people with eager wishes. In 2020, Yeo One returned to the small screen as a fictionalized version of himself on the TV Chosun entertainment drama ‘Somehow Family’. The show aired in March 2020, but was suspended after only two episodes due to the non-payment of staff. The show resumed filming in June but, due to scheduling conflicts, Yeo One was replaced by Shin Won Ho of Cross Gene. In August, Yeo One was cast as Nigel Bottom in the Korean adaptation of the comedy musical ‘Something Rotten!’. The play ran from August 7 to October 18. Later that year, he was the cover model for the September 2020 issue of Men's Health Korea. In February 2021, Yeo One starred in the web drama ‘Nickname Pine Leaf’ for the SBS YouTube channel yogurD, where he plays two different versions of himself: PD Yeo Chang Gu and Pentagon's Yeo One.

