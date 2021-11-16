‘Hellbound’ characters of Yoo Ah In, Kim Hyun Joo, Park Jeong Min & more introduced; See PHOTOS

The cast along with the director of Netflix’s upcoming thriller series appeared at what can be termed the curtain call for their masterpiece ‘Hellbound’. After two fantastic screenings at the Toronto International Film Festival as well as the Busan International Film Festival, the select people who were lucky to watch the first three episodes were noted to be shocked, in awe and eager to watch the unravelling of a chaotic cult-ridden universe set sometime in the future. Dressed to their best, the cast revealed their thoughts on the process of filming such a heavy themed psychological drama that is set to shake the world on November 19. Let’s check out the characters.
Photo Credit : Netflix
Yoo Ah In's Jeong Jin Soo is the cult leader of The New Truth, a religious cult organisation.
Kim Hyun Joo's Min Hye Jin is the opposite of the cult leader, a lawyer who believes in human-made justice.
Park Jeong Min's Bae Young Jae is a producer-director at a broadcasting station, one that has to protect his dear ones.
Won Jin Ah's Song So Hyun, the wife of Bae Young Jae and a woman who experiences a myriad of emotional changes.
Yang Ik June's Jin Kyung Hoon is a troubled detective who has now come face to face with never-seen-before incidents.
The mastermind behind this new world of angels and hell, Director Yeon Sang Ho has dealt his next big card.