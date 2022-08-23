Seoul Vibe’s stars Yoo Ah In, Go Kyung Pyo, Lee Kyu Hyung and more attend press conference; PHOTOS

Published on Aug 23, 2022 03:52 PM IST   |  7.3K
   
    Yoo Ah In

    Ahead of the release of ‘Seoul Vibe’, some of the cast members of the movie attended a press conference. The action film stars Yoo Ah In, Go Kyung Pyo, Lee Kyu Hyung, Park Ju Hyun, Ong Seung Wu, Moon So Ri and more, and is scheduled to release through Netflix on August 26. The movie is set in 1988, and features an exciting car chase taking place on the streets Seoul, during the ‘Seoul Olympic Games’ held that year. Together known as the Sangedong Supreme Investigative team, a crew of drivers try their hand at unraveling a slush fund and the corruption linked to it. Yoo Ah In stars as Dong Wook, the leader of the team. He is joined by Go Kyung Pyo as Woo Sam, Lee Kyu Hyung as Bok Nam, Ong Seong Wu as Joon Ki, Park Ju Hyun as Yoon Hee, Dong Wook’s youngest sister, Moon So Ri as Chairwoman Kang In Sook, and more.

    Photo Credit : News1

    Go Kyung Pyo

    Go Kyung Pyo shows off his cheeky side!

    Photo Credit : News1

    Lee Kyu Hyung

    Lee Kyu Hyung waves a hand in greeting.

    Photo Credit : News1

    Moon So Ri

    Moon So Ri's denim blazer offers the perfect balance between smart and casual!

    Photo Credit : News1

    Ong Seung Wu

    The former Wanna One member looks as chic as ever!

    Photo Credit : News1

    Park Ju Hyun

    Park Ju Hyun looks gorgeous as she strikes a pose!

    Photo Credit : News1

    Director Moon Hyeon Seong

    The director of 'Seoul Vibe' - Director Moon Hyeon Seong!

    Photo Credit : News1

    'Seoul Vibe'

    The team of 'Seoul Vibe' poses for a photo!

    Photo Credit : News1