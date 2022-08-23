Seoul Vibe’s stars Yoo Ah In, Go Kyung Pyo, Lee Kyu Hyung and more attend press conference; PHOTOS

1 / 8

Yoo Ah In

Ahead of the release of ‘Seoul Vibe’, some of the cast members of the movie attended a press conference. The action film stars Yoo Ah In, Go Kyung Pyo, Lee Kyu Hyung, Park Ju Hyun, Ong Seung Wu, Moon So Ri and more, and is scheduled to release through Netflix on August 26. The movie is set in 1988, and features an exciting car chase taking place on the streets Seoul, during the ‘Seoul Olympic Games’ held that year. Together known as the Sangedong Supreme Investigative team, a crew of drivers try their hand at unraveling a slush fund and the corruption linked to it. Yoo Ah In stars as Dong Wook, the leader of the team. He is joined by Go Kyung Pyo as Woo Sam, Lee Kyu Hyung as Bok Nam, Ong Seong Wu as Joon Ki, Park Ju Hyun as Yoon Hee, Dong Wook’s youngest sister, Moon So Ri as Chairwoman Kang In Sook, and more.

Photo Credit : News1