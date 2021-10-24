PHOTOS: 6 gorgeous outfits on the ‘Princess Hours’ and ‘Coffee Prince’ star Yoon Eun Hye

1 / 6

A mini look book on the many outfits adorned by the gorgeous actress, Yoon Eun Hye

Yoon Eun Hye, born October 3, 1984, is a South Korean actress, singer, entertainer and model. She debuted as a member of girl group Baby Vox, staying with the group from 1999 to 2005. Yoon Eun Hye has since moved on to acting and is best known for starring in the television dramas 'Princess Hours' (2006), 'The Vineyard Man' (2006), 'Coffee Prince' (2007), 'My Fair Lady' (2009) 'Lie to Me' (2011) and 'Missing You' (2012). In 2006, Yoon Eun Hye made her acting debut in romantic comedy ‘Princess Hours’, where she played an ordinary girl who becomes the crown princess due to an arranged marriage to the crown prince. Initially, fans of the Goong manhwa questioned her acting ability, and sent out petitions against Yoon Eun Hye as the lead role, requesting her to be replaced. Despite the controversy, ‘Princess Hours’ became a huge success across Asia and catapulted her to Korean Wave stardom. In 2007, Yoon took on the leading role in MBC's drama ‘Coffee Prince’. She played a tomboy who was mistaken for a boy by her employer. The drama was another huge success for Yoon Eun Hye, who was hailed by critics as an actress who brings a colorful shade to her character. At the 44th Baeksang Arts Awards, she beat out veteran actresses Kim Hee Ae and Park Jin Hee to win the coveted Best Actress award, becoming the youngest actress ever to win the award. Riding the big success of ;Coffee Prince’ and ‘Princess Hours’, Yoon Eun Hye became one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry.

Photo Credit : News1