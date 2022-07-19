1st Blue Dragon Series Awards: YoonA, Kim Go Eun, Lee Jung Jae, KANGDANIEL & more stun on the red carpet

The first-ever Blue Dragon Series Awards took place on July 19 from 7 pm KST at Paradise City in Incheon. As the first-ever Korean awards ceremony for streaming platforms, this event is aimed at expanding beyond ceremonies that currently involve dramas and variety shows from broadcasting stations, in order to keep up with the changing times and the evolving industry. Previously, it was announced that the presenters' list for the awards will include Kim Young Dae, Roh Jeong Eui, Moon So Ri, Park Hyung Sik, Seolhyun, Lee Se Young, SHINee’s Key, Hwang Minhyun, and Hyeri at the 1st Blue Dragon Series Awards. At the award ceremony (which has been launched by Sports Chosun), Girls’ Generation’s YoonA and Jun Hyun Moo took on the role of MCs for the event. Meanwhile, also a nominee herself, JaeJae hosted the red carpet for today’s ceremony. We’ve put together some of our favourite looks from the evening in this special gallery.
Photo Credit : News1
Kim Go Eun looks sweet in pale blue.
Lee Jung Jae, with his iconic sweet smile!
KANGDANIEL looks as handsome as ever!
Jung Ho Yeon looks striking in this outfit!
Roh Jeong Eui glows with youthfulness!
Lee Je Hoon looking dapper!
Yoo Jae Suk, looking as dignified as ever!
Kim Young Dae makes a sweet heart as he poses.
EXO's Kai looks super chic in this look!
This hairstyle on Im Siwan is everything!
Park Hae Soo waves a hand as he greets.
Lee Do Hyun looks more charismatic than ever!
Park Ji Hoo looks brings a youthful glow to the red carpet.
Cho Yi Hyun looks radiant!
Hyeri looks stunning in this outfit!
Lee Jung Eun looks stunning in this eye-catching colour!
Jung Hae In, ever the gentleman!