1st Blue Dragon Series Awards: YoonA, Kim Go Eun, Lee Jung Jae, KANGDANIEL & more stun on the red carpet

MCs - Girls' Generation's YoonA & Jun Hyun Moo

The first-ever Blue Dragon Series Awards took place on July 19 from 7 pm KST at Paradise City in Incheon. As the first-ever Korean awards ceremony for streaming platforms, this event is aimed at expanding beyond ceremonies that currently involve dramas and variety shows from broadcasting stations, in order to keep up with the changing times and the evolving industry. Previously, it was announced that the presenters' list for the awards will include Kim Young Dae, Roh Jeong Eui, Moon So Ri, Park Hyung Sik, Seolhyun, Lee Se Young, SHINee’s Key, Hwang Minhyun, and Hyeri at the 1st Blue Dragon Series Awards. At the award ceremony (which has been launched by Sports Chosun), Girls’ Generation’s YoonA and Jun Hyun Moo took on the role of MCs for the event. Meanwhile, also a nominee herself, JaeJae hosted the red carpet for today’s ceremony. We’ve put together some of our favourite looks from the evening in this special gallery.

Photo Credit : News1