1st Blue Dragon Series Awards: YoonA, Kim Go Eun, Lee Jung Jae, KANGDANIEL & more stun on the red carpet

Updated on Jul 19, 2022 05:34 PM IST   |  3.9K
   
    Girls' Generation's YoonA & Jun Hyun Moo

    The first-ever Blue Dragon Series Awards took place on July 19 from 7 pm KST at Paradise City in Incheon. As the first-ever Korean awards ceremony for streaming platforms, this event is aimed at expanding beyond ceremonies that currently involve dramas and variety shows from broadcasting stations, in order to keep up with the changing times and the evolving industry. Previously, it was announced that the presenters' list for the awards will include Kim Young Dae, Roh Jeong Eui, Moon So Ri, Park Hyung Sik, Seolhyun, Lee Se Young, SHINee’s Key, Hwang Minhyun, and Hyeri at the 1st Blue Dragon Series Awards. At the award ceremony (which has been launched by Sports Chosun), Girls’ Generation’s YoonA and Jun Hyun Moo took on the role of MCs for the event. Meanwhile, also a nominee herself, JaeJae hosted the red carpet for today’s ceremony. We’ve put together some of our favourite looks from the evening in this special gallery.

    Photo Credit : News1

    Kim Go Eun

    Kim Go Eun looks sweet in pale blue.

    Lee Jung Jae

    Lee Jung Jae, with his iconic sweet smile!

    KANGDANIEL

    KANGDANIEL looks as handsome as ever!

    Jung Ho Yeon

    Jung Ho Yeon looks striking in this outfit!

    Roh Jeong Eui

    Roh Jeong Eui glows with youthfulness!

    Lee Je Hoon

    Lee Je Hoon looking dapper!

    Yoo Jae Suk

    Yoo Jae Suk, looking as dignified as ever!

    Kim Young Dae

    Kim Young Dae makes a sweet heart as he poses.

    EXO's Kai

    EXO's Kai looks super chic in this look!

    Im Siwan

    This hairstyle on Im Siwan is everything!

    Park Hae Soo

    Park Hae Soo waves a hand as he greets.

    Lee Do Hyun

    Lee Do Hyun looks more charismatic than ever!

    Park Ji Hoo

    Park Ji Hoo looks brings a youthful glow to the red carpet.

    Cho Yi Hyun

    Cho Yi Hyun looks radiant!

    Hyeri

    Hyeri looks stunning in this outfit!

    Lee Jung Eun

    Lee Jung Eun looks stunning in this eye-catching colour!

    Jung Hae In

    Jung Hae In, ever the gentleman!

