PHOTOS: 2PM’s Junho, Girls’ Generations’ Yoona and more look stunning at the ‘2021 MBC Gayo Daejejeon’

The MBC Gayo Daejejeon is an annual, end-of-the-year South Korean music show broadcast by the Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC). The event was first held in 1966 as a singing competition, but MBC stopped giving out awards in 2005. The event was first held in 1966 as the ‘MBC Ten Singers Match’ . It was a competition among ten singers, with the winner being awarded the ‘King of Ten Singers’. It was broadcast live on MBC radio from the Seoul Citizens Hall. The event was broadcast on television starting in 1970. In 1972, the Seoul Citizens Hall caught on fire at the end of that year's ‘MBC Ten Singers Match’. About 1,500 people were still inside the venue as the fire spread. Ultimately, 53 people were killed by the fire, and several of the singers in attendance that night were injured. In 2005, MBC stopped giving out awards at the event after it was boycotted by numerous artists in 2004. The event was renamed the MBC Gayo Daejejeon in 2005. Yoona from Girls' Generation was the host from 2015 to 2021. In the latest one, big groups like aespa, IVE, 2PM’s Junho, MAMAMOO’s Hwa Sa, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and more.
Photo Credit : News1
ITZY members look absolutely gorgeous in the pink outfits as they dance away to 'Loco'.
Hwa Sa takes over the stage with her alluring presence as she dances away to 'I'm a B'.
Cha Eun Woo proves himself as a visual and an artist as he sings for his fans, dressed in a simple white shirt and black pants.
Hwa Sa and Lee Mujin look great as they sing the popular track 'Traffic Light'.
NCT U members dance to the intoxicating beat of 'Universe (Let's Play Ball)' dressed in white shirt, black jeans and metal accessories.
The three label-mates stun the audience with their beautiful vocals, dressed in brown and white outfits.
Brave Girls tore up the stage with their cute outfits and impressive choreography.
IVE prove their worth as a rookie group with their impressive choreography and gorgeous vocals.
The Boyz members Sangyeon, Hyunjae and Younghoon look joyful and sweet as they sing together!