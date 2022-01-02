PHOTOS: 2PM’s Junho, Girls’ Generations’ Yoona and more look stunning at the ‘2021 MBC Gayo Daejejeon’

1 / 10

2PM's Junho and Girls' Generation's Yoona

The MBC Gayo Daejejeon is an annual, end-of-the-year South Korean music show broadcast by the Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC). The event was first held in 1966 as a singing competition, but MBC stopped giving out awards in 2005. The event was first held in 1966 as the ‘MBC Ten Singers Match’ . It was a competition among ten singers, with the winner being awarded the ‘King of Ten Singers’. It was broadcast live on MBC radio from the Seoul Citizens Hall. The event was broadcast on television starting in 1970. In 1972, the Seoul Citizens Hall caught on fire at the end of that year's ‘MBC Ten Singers Match’. About 1,500 people were still inside the venue as the fire spread. Ultimately, 53 people were killed by the fire, and several of the singers in attendance that night were injured. In 2005, MBC stopped giving out awards at the event after it was boycotted by numerous artists in 2004. The event was renamed the MBC Gayo Daejejeon in 2005. Yoona from Girls' Generation was the host from 2015 to 2021. In the latest one, big groups like aespa, IVE, 2PM’s Junho, MAMAMOO’s Hwa Sa, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and more.

Photo Credit : News1