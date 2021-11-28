PHOTOS: 6 spellbinding outfits worn by the visual of Girls’ Generation, Yoona

1 / 6

A mini look book on the various ensembles worn by the princess of Girls' Generation, Yoona

Im Yoon Ah, known mononymously as Yoona, is a South Korean singer and actress. After training for five years, she debuted as a member of girl group Girls' Generation (and later its subgroup Girls' Generation-Oh!GG) in August 2007, which went on to become one of the best-selling artists in South Korea and one of South Korea's most popular girl groups worldwide. Apart from her group's activities, Yoona has participated in various television dramas, notably ‘You Are My Destiny’ (2008), which marked her career breakthrough and earned her the Best New Actress awards at the 23rd KBS Drama Awards and the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards. Yoona has since achieved further public attention and acting acclaim with a variety of role-types in ‘Love Rain’ (2012), ‘Prime Minister & I’ (2013), ‘The K2’ (2016), ‘The King in Love’ (2017) and ‘Hush’ (2020–21). Her film work includes Confidential Assignment (2017) and Exit (2019), both of which are among the highest-grossing films in South Korea, the latter being her first leading role. On May 30, 2019, Yoona celebrated her 29th birthday with the release of her debut extended play ‘A Walk to Remember’, charting at number three on South Korea's Gaon Album Chart. The success of Yoona's music and acting careers have led her to various CF deals, notably long-term collaborator Innisfree, and have established her as a top idol-actress of Hallyu.

Photo Credit : News1