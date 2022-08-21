PHOTOS: 6 times Girls’ Generation’s YoonA won hearts with her sweet smile

1 / 6

Girls’ Generation’s YoonA

South Korean singer and actress Im Yoon Ah (also known popularly as YoonA) first made her debut in 2007, as a part of the girl group Girls’ Generation. YoonA is also a part of the sub-group Oh!GG, which was formed in 2018. In 2007, YoonA began her acting career, with a role in the drama ‘Two Outs in the Ninth Inning’. The following year, she received her first leading role through the project ‘You Are My Destiny’, which went on to win two ‘Best New Actress’ awards for YoonA. With the 2017 action film ‘Confidential Assignment’, YoonA made her film debut. The Girls’ Generation member went on to release her debut EP ‘A Walk to Remember’ in May 2019, to commemorate her birthday. Recently, YoonA made a comeback with Girls’ Generation to celebrate their 15th debut anniversary and is also currently starring in ‘Big Mouth’ alongside Lee Jong Suk.

Photo Credit : News1