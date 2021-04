1 / 6

Youn Yuh Jung’s lesser-known facts

Youn Yuh Jung is a very popular name in the South Korean entertainment industry. She has appeared in many television series and movies throughout her career spanning over five decades. Recently, she has been in the headlines for making history for being the first ever Korean actor to win an Oscar. Her great on-screen performance was acknowledged when she appeared in the 2020 American drama film Minari, written and directed by Lee Isaac Chung. The movie also stars Steven Yeun, Han Ye Ri, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho and Will Patton as the lead characters. It is a semi-autobiography that has a take up on Lee Isaac Chung’s upbringing. The plot of the movie revolves around a family of South Korean immigrants who in 1980s, try to make it in the rural United States. The movie premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 26, 2020, receiving many accolades and also being reportedly declared as one of the best movies of 2020. Even though Youn Yuh Jung’s fans and followers know a lot about her current personal and professional life, here are some of the lesser-known facts about the actor that many would be surprised to know. Read further ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Getty