PHOTOS: 6 captivating selfies by the diligent and talented leader of SF9, Youngbin

Let's glance at the various selfies that will make every Fantasy fall in love with SF9's Youngbin

Kim Youngbin, best known as simply Youngbin, is a South Korean rapper and performer under FNC Entertainment. He's the leader, lead rapper and lead dancer of SF9. Youngbin was born on November 23, 1993 in Anyang, Gyeonggi, South Korea. He has two siblings, a sister and a brother, and he is the youngest of the three. He is known as the group’s father as he does everything in his power to take care of his members. He is also known to laugh at the silliest of puns and jokes and one cannot miss his laugh in any way. According to one of his members, Dawon, he is an extremely wise and learned person. He's part of the '93 line with Inseong, on the Rap line with Hwiyoung, Zuho and Chani, and on the Dance line with Taeyang and Chani. Recently, the group made an explosive comeback with ‘Trauma’ from the 10th mini album ‘Rumination’. ‘Trauma’ is a smooth soul groove track with intensified synth-bass. Written by SF9 members Youngbin, Zuho, and Hwiyoung, the track places its focus on recovering from trauma. The group sings about a toxic relationship and the MV shows each member’s specific trauma with a memory shared with that person. SF9 expresses a strong desire to move on from the memories that engulf their senses: “Can I ever let you go?; Never never; Jammed in my hearts; Shards of memories of you.”

Photo Credit : Instagram