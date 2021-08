1 / 6

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula’s love story

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula are one of the most adorable Indian television couples. While she is a “modern-day Cinderella”, he is the “king of television reality series” and they together look like they were always meant to be with each other. In a time, where love in reality series is considered to be “fake” and “scripted”, the celebrity couple proved that love can, in fact, happen anytime and anywhere. Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula broke free of many myths and stereotypes, finally tying the knot with each other and being in a very successful marriage. Having many controversies come their way, Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula faced everything together and came out stronger than before. Here is the love story of Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula that will leave fans in “awe”. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla