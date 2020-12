1 / 8

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's love story

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma are currently one of the most talked about couples right now. For the uninitiated, Yuzvendra and Dhanashree recently tied the knot. The couple's pictures from their wedding festivities are creating buzz all over social media. For the unversed, they got hitched in Gurugram. Dhanashree looked resplendent as a bride in a red lehenga with golden embroidery by Tarun Tahiliani. Her hair and makeup was on point. On the other hand, Yuzendra looked dapper in a cream sherwani with orange coloured safa. The couple captioned their wedding pictures as, "22.12.20 We started at "Once upon a time" and found "Our happily ever after," coz' finally #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond!!!" Fans are beyond happy for the couple and are showering love on the newlyweds. The couple also hosted a wedding reception which was graced by many including Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Reddy. Yuzvendra and Dhanashree had announced their engagement in August this year. They have been taking the internet by storm with their romantic pictures for a long time. As they continue to give couple goals, here's a look at their beautiful romantic story.

Photo Credit : Yuzvendra Chahal Instagram