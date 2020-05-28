Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput's son Zain will melt your hearts with his cuteness; See PHOTOS

1 / 11

Zain Kapoor's adorable pics are worth checking out

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are amongst the most popular and loved couples in the Industry. They share an amazing bond and their social media PDA is too cute to handle. The couple got married in an arranged marriage on July 7, 2015, in a private wedding ceremony. They made an appearance as a married couple on Karan Johar's chat show where they displayed impeccable chemistry which was too adorable for words. Shahid and Mira are blessed with two beautiful children named Mira and Zain, who are the apple of their eyes. Zain was born in 2018 and has ever since been one of the cutest star kids in B town. During a candid conversation on a chat show, the host asked Shahid what it is like to be a father to a baby boy. Shahid said, "He is so good looking, I am fanboying him all day." When further asked if Zain is like a mini version of her, denying that, Shahid said: "Not at all. He is way better looking than me. He has got (features from) both of us (Mira and me). Because he is a boy and he was born with a lot of hair, everybody thinks he looks similar to me, but actually, I think his features are a lot more like Mira's. He has got sharper features, which is nice for a boy and I think both of them are like a little bit of a mixture of both of us. But he is just really good looking." Undoubtedly Zain is extremely cute for words. Check out the little munchkin's adorable photos!

Photo Credit : Instagram