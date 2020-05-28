Advertisement
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput's son Zain will melt your hearts with his cuteness; See PHOTOS

Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput's son Zain will melt your hearts with his cuteness; See PHOTOS

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are blessed with two beautiful children Misha and Zain. Check out their younger son Zain's adorable photos!
3403 reads Mumbai
  1 / 11
    Zain Kapoor's adorable pics are worth checking out

    Zain Kapoor's adorable pics are worth checking out

    Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are amongst the most popular and loved couples in the Industry. They share an amazing bond and their social media PDA is too cute to handle. The couple got married in an arranged marriage on July 7, 2015, in a private wedding ceremony. They made an appearance as a married couple on Karan Johar's chat show where they displayed impeccable chemistry which was too adorable for words. Shahid and Mira are blessed with two beautiful children named Mira and Zain, who are the apple of their eyes. Zain was born in 2018 and has ever since been one of the cutest star kids in B town. During a candid conversation on a chat show, the host asked Shahid what it is like to be a father to a baby boy. Shahid said, "He is so good looking, I am fanboying him all day." When further asked if Zain is like a mini version of her, denying that, Shahid said: "Not at all. He is way better looking than me. He has got (features from) both of us (Mira and me). Because he is a boy and he was born with a lot of hair, everybody thinks he looks similar to me, but actually, I think his features are a lot more like Mira's. He has got sharper features, which is nice for a boy and I think both of them are like a little bit of a mixture of both of us. But he is just really good looking." Undoubtedly Zain is extremely cute for words. Check out the little munchkin's adorable photos!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  2 / 11
    Such a goofball of cuteness

    Such a goofball of cuteness

    Zain truly defines cuteness with this pic.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  3 / 11
    Playtimes with daddy

    Playtimes with daddy

    Shahid and Zain are beyond adorable.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  4 / 11
    The best mom and son duo

    The best mom and son duo

    Mira and Zain look way too endearing in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  5 / 11
    Festive times with family

    Festive times with family

    Throwback to the time little Zain celebrated Rakhi with sister Misha.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  6 / 11
    Such a mesmerising photo!

    Such a mesmerising photo!

    Zain is way too lovable in this pic.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  7 / 11
    Misha and Zain's picture-perfect

    Misha and Zain's picture-perfect

    When Misha tried to hand a flower to her younger brother Zain.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  8 / 11
    Beach vacations

    Beach vacations

    The one where Mira captured Misha and Zain enjoying their beach vacay.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  9 / 11
    Candid moments with mommy

    Candid moments with mommy

    Mira captioned this pic as "Mom stay cool stay cool"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  10 / 11
    We cannot stop gushing over Zain's cuteness

    We cannot stop gushing over Zain's cuteness

    Zain's expression in this snap will brighten up your day.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  11 / 11
    Limited edition!

    Limited edition!

    Mira and Shahid's baby boy is a limited edition and we cannot help but adore him.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

