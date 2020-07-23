Advertisement
10 Years Of One Direction: Recalling Zayn Malik's BEST moments that will remind Directioners of good old days

It is a milestone for the boyband One Direction as they complete 10 years today. The fans are eagerly looking forward to their reunion! On that note, here's reminiscing Pillowtalk singer's best days in the boy band.
2606 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 11
    Reminiscing Zayn's good old days in the band

    Reminiscing Zayn's good old days in the band

    It is an emotional day for the Directioner fandom as their favourite boy band was formed on this day exactly ten years back! One direction was amongst the most iconic and loved bands of its time. Apart from Zayn Malik, the band consisted of Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson. One Direction's five albums, Up All Night, Take Me Home, Midnight Memories, Four, and Made in the A.M, topped charts in most major markets, and generated hit singles including What Makes You Beautiful, Live While We're Young, Best Song Ever, Story of My Life and Drag Me Down. Despite being super successful and popular, the band split up in January 2016 when Us Weekly published a report claiming that the group's hiatus would become a permanent split, with a "source" citing that each of the four remaining group members did not renew their contracts following the completion of the On The Road Again Tour in October 2015. However, by May 2017, all members of the group had released solo singles. Despite saying that the break would be for 18 months, the fans are still awaiting confirmation on the band's reunion. Yesterday, the band returned to their social media platform ahead of the 10th anniversary of the band’s formation and shared a picture mentioning the anniversary, alongside the caption: “Tomorrow! You and I got a whole lot of history #10YearsOf1D”. Malik apparently won’t be included in the One Direction10th Anniversary plans. According to The Sun, Liam Payne revealed that he, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan will take part in the special plans, but shared that Zayn would be absent from them. “Most of us are in London. We’ve been trying to arrange the first group FaceTime at the moment,” Liam shared while chatting with DJ Alesso in an Instagram Live. He then added that Alesso could “come and fill in for Zayn, join the band.” During his time in the spotlight, Zane was hit with allegations of drug-taking and being unfaithful, but he could always count on fellow bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson to stand by him through thick and thin. Having said that here's taking you back to Zayn Malik's good old days in the band with some throwback moments.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 11
    Where it all started

    Where it all started

    Here's a throwback to the X Factor finale press conference day when the band posed for one of their early pictures together.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 11
    Buying a house

    Buying a house

    Our number one favourite moment of Zayn Malik was when he used his fortunes to buy his family a house. The beautiful deed was caught on camera in the One Direction film This Is Us.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 11
    When he played his secretary

    When he played his secretary

    In this video of their chartbuster song 'Best Song Ever', the boys played Hollywood film company members who plan on making a hit movie for One Direction. Zayn's role in the music video was of assistant Veronica, who says "One Direction is here to see you" and he pulled it off well!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 11
    Vas Happenin?

    Vas Happenin?

    Zayn’s popular catchphrase “vas happenin?” will be remembered by fans forever.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 6 / 11
    Zayn's sister made a cameo on his music video

    Zayn's sister made a cameo on his music video

    Zayn and his sister's sweet moment in "Story of My Life" will always be cherished by the fans. The music video had the band recreating their childhood photos – along with their family members! There's one scene where Zayn shares a tender moment with his little sister.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 7 / 11
    Zayn and Harry aka 'Zarry's bromance

    Zayn and Harry aka 'Zarry's bromance

    The boys were tight and fans loved them! Some also called them as Zarry (Zayn - Harry).

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 8 / 11
    During their visit to Africa

    During their visit to Africa

    Zayn and the band visited Africa for Red Nose Day to raise money for sick children. His touching words urged fans to donate and help out.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 9 / 11
    Being pranksters

    Being pranksters

    Zayn and Louis teamed up to prank the rest of the band on Nickelodeon. They brought in an actress who pretended to go into labour. The boys quickly jumped into action to help her, making for a great prank.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 10 / 11
    When he got engaged to Perrie Edwards

    When he got engaged to Perrie Edwards

    One Direction fans were very excited for Zayn and his girlfriend when Perrie first showed off her wedding ring at the This Is Us premiere.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 11 / 11
    The one where Zayn coloured his hair blonde

    The one where Zayn coloured his hair blonde

    Zayn is famously known for constantly switching up his hairstyle. A fan favourite would have to be when he got a blond streak.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

