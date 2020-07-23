10 Years Of One Direction: Recalling Zayn Malik's BEST moments that will remind Directioners of good old days

1 / 11

Reminiscing Zayn's good old days in the band

It is an emotional day for the Directioner fandom as their favourite boy band was formed on this day exactly ten years back! One direction was amongst the most iconic and loved bands of its time. Apart from Zayn Malik, the band consisted of Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson. One Direction's five albums, Up All Night, Take Me Home, Midnight Memories, Four, and Made in the A.M, topped charts in most major markets, and generated hit singles including What Makes You Beautiful, Live While We're Young, Best Song Ever, Story of My Life and Drag Me Down. Despite being super successful and popular, the band split up in January 2016 when Us Weekly published a report claiming that the group's hiatus would become a permanent split, with a "source" citing that each of the four remaining group members did not renew their contracts following the completion of the On The Road Again Tour in October 2015. However, by May 2017, all members of the group had released solo singles. Despite saying that the break would be for 18 months, the fans are still awaiting confirmation on the band's reunion. Yesterday, the band returned to their social media platform ahead of the 10th anniversary of the band’s formation and shared a picture mentioning the anniversary, alongside the caption: “Tomorrow! You and I got a whole lot of history #10YearsOf1D”. Malik apparently won’t be included in the One Direction10th Anniversary plans. According to The Sun, Liam Payne revealed that he, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan will take part in the special plans, but shared that Zayn would be absent from them. “Most of us are in London. We’ve been trying to arrange the first group FaceTime at the moment,” Liam shared while chatting with DJ Alesso in an Instagram Live. He then added that Alesso could “come and fill in for Zayn, join the band.” During his time in the spotlight, Zane was hit with allegations of drug-taking and being unfaithful, but he could always count on fellow bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson to stand by him through thick and thin. Having said that here's taking you back to Zayn Malik's good old days in the band with some throwback moments.

