Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik: A glimpse into the AMAZING bond the supermodel shares with her beau's family
It is known that Zayn Malik shares an amazing bond with Gigi Hadid's family. Well, Gigi, too, shares a great bond with Zayn's family. And today, we take a look at some of her photos with Zayn's family members.
Pinkvilla Desk
Published: May 20, 2020 04:56 pm
Pregnant Gigi Hadid's bond with Zayn's family
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are currently on cloud nine as the couple is expecting their first child together. Fans of the couple are extremely happy for the couple. For the uninitiated, it was Gigi who finally confirmed the news of her pregnancy after her pregnancy rumours started creating a huge buzz on the internet. A few days ago, Gigi made an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' and confirmed the news of her pregnancy. Gigi said that she and Zayn wanted to announce it on their own terms. But, they could not as the news already came out, and hence, she decided to confirm it on the show. Recently, Yolanda Hadid shared first pregnancy photos of Gigi wherein the family can be seen working on her Pennsylvania farm. A few days ago, Gigi celebrated her 25th birthday and shared photos from her birthday celebrations as well. Gigi's beau Zayn was a part of the celebrations. It is known that Malik shares an amazing bond with Gigi's family. Well, Gigi, too, shares a great bond with Zayn's family. For the unversed, once the families even celebrated Christmas together. Other than that, in the past, Gigi has been spotted spending time with Zayn's mom as well. She once took her to the Lakers game. On that note, here's a look at some of the Supermodel's unmissable photos with Zayn's family.
Zayn's bald look
Throwback to the time Zayn chopped off his long hair and went bald. Zayn's mom Trisha shared this pic on her Instagram.
Selfie with mamma Malik
How cool is this selfie of the duo!
Playing with filters
Gigi shares an amazing bond with Zayn's sisters as well.
Angels
In this snap, Gigi's pout is on point.
Eid celebrations
This one dates back to the time when Gigi joined Zayn Malik's family to celebrate Eid.
Selfie goals
Here's a pic of Zayn and Gigi with their beautiful moms!
Christmas celebrations
Throwback to the time when Gigi and Zayn's family came together to celebrate Christmas.
