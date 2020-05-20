Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik: A glimpse into the AMAZING bond the supermodel shares with her beau's family

1 / 8

Pregnant Gigi Hadid's bond with Zayn's family

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are currently on cloud nine as the couple is expecting their first child together. Fans of the couple are extremely happy for the couple. For the uninitiated, it was Gigi who finally confirmed the news of her pregnancy after her pregnancy rumours started creating a huge buzz on the internet. A few days ago, Gigi made an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' and confirmed the news of her pregnancy. Gigi said that she and Zayn wanted to announce it on their own terms. But, they could not as the news already came out, and hence, she decided to confirm it on the show. Recently, Yolanda Hadid shared first pregnancy photos of Gigi wherein the family can be seen working on her Pennsylvania farm. A few days ago, Gigi celebrated her 25th birthday and shared photos from her birthday celebrations as well. Gigi's beau Zayn was a part of the celebrations. It is known that Malik shares an amazing bond with Gigi's family. Well, Gigi, too, shares a great bond with Zayn's family. For the unversed, once the families even celebrated Christmas together. Other than that, in the past, Gigi has been spotted spending time with Zayn's mom as well. She once took her to the Lakers game. On that note, here's a look at some of the Supermodel's unmissable photos with Zayn's family.

