Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Zayn Malik
/
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik: A glimpse into the AMAZING bond the supermodel shares with her beau's family

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik: A glimpse into the AMAZING bond the supermodel shares with her beau's family

It is known that Zayn Malik shares an amazing bond with Gigi Hadid's family. Well, Gigi, too, shares a great bond with Zayn's family. And today, we take a look at some of her photos with Zayn's family members.
9340 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Pregnant Gigi Hadid's bond with Zayn's family

    Pregnant Gigi Hadid's bond with Zayn's family

    Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are currently on cloud nine as the couple is expecting their first child together. Fans of the couple are extremely happy for the couple. For the uninitiated, it was Gigi who finally confirmed the news of her pregnancy after her pregnancy rumours started creating a huge buzz on the internet. A few days ago, Gigi made an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' and confirmed the news of her pregnancy. Gigi said that she and Zayn wanted to announce it on their own terms. But, they could not as the news already came out, and hence, she decided to confirm it on the show. Recently, Yolanda Hadid shared first pregnancy photos of Gigi wherein the family can be seen working on her Pennsylvania farm. A few days ago, Gigi celebrated her 25th birthday and shared photos from her birthday celebrations as well. Gigi's beau Zayn was a part of the celebrations. It is known that Malik shares an amazing bond with Gigi's family. Well, Gigi, too, shares a great bond with Zayn's family. For the unversed, once the families even celebrated Christmas together. Other than that, in the past, Gigi has been spotted spending time with Zayn's mom as well. She once took her to the Lakers game. On that note, here's a look at some of the Supermodel's unmissable photos with Zayn's family.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Zayn's bald look

    Zayn's bald look

    Throwback to the time Zayn chopped off his long hair and went bald. Zayn's mom Trisha shared this pic on her Instagram.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Selfie with mamma Malik

    Selfie with mamma Malik

    How cool is this selfie of the duo!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Playing with filters

    Playing with filters

    Gigi shares an amazing bond with Zayn's sisters as well.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Angels

    Angels

    In this snap, Gigi's pout is on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 8
    Eid celebrations

    Eid celebrations

    This one dates back to the time when Gigi joined Zayn Malik's family to celebrate Eid.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Selfie goals

    Selfie goals

    Here's a pic of Zayn and Gigi with their beautiful moms!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Christmas celebrations

    Christmas celebrations

    Throwback to the time when Gigi and Zayn's family came together to celebrate Christmas.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

When Taimur Ali Khan rocked spiked hair and the internet couldn\'t stop gushing over his new look
When Taimur Ali Khan rocked spiked hair and the internet couldn't stop gushing over his new look
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput\'s PHOTOS with the actor\'s parents Pankaj Kapur & Neelima Azim are unmissable
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's PHOTOS with the actor's parents Pankaj Kapur & Neelima Azim are unmissable
Surbhi Chandna: Sanjivani star\'s beautiful sun kissed photos are here to bless your feed; Check them out
Surbhi Chandna: Sanjivani star's beautiful sun kissed photos are here to bless your feed; Check them out
Rakul Preet Singh\'s photos with family reveal about the South actress\' endearing bond with them
Rakul Preet Singh's photos with family reveal about the South actress' endearing bond with them
Tamannaah Bhatia: From denim to polka dots, the star\'s incredible collection of skirts ups the style quotient
Tamannaah Bhatia: From denim to polka dots, the star's incredible collection of skirts ups the style quotient
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt: THROWBACK to the former couple\'s BEST stylish moments
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt: THROWBACK to the former couple's BEST stylish moments

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement