Happy Birthday Zayn Malik: 6 photos of the singer which prove he can rock any hairstyle

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Zayn Malik

I'm not sure what outraged teenage females more: the news that Zayn Malik was quitting One Direction or the fact that he shaved off his distinctive curls. We believe it's the latter. We surely admire a man who isn't afraid to shake things up now and again, and Mr. Malik is certainly not frightened of change. Today on his 29th birthday, let's take a look at how Zayn's hairstyle has evolved throughout time.

Photo Credit : Getty Images