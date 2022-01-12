Happy Birthday Zayn Malik: 6 photos of the singer which prove he can rock any hairstyle

I'm not sure what outraged teenage females more: the news that Zayn Malik was quitting One Direction or the fact that he shaved off his distinctive curls. We believe it's the latter. We surely admire a man who isn't afraid to shake things up now and again, and Mr. Malik is certainly not frightened of change. Today on his 29th birthday, let's take a look at how Zayn's hairstyle has evolved throughout time.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
The contrast between his dark and rugged facial hair with the well-kept hairstyle is what really makes the look pop.
Malik's wavy locks that fall evenly on each side is our favourite look and making us drool all over him.
The sides are clipped aggressively short, which the back is left slightly longer and the hair line is natural. Honestly, we like contrast and texture in this cut and he's certainly in the right field to pull it off.
Zayn was a bit early on the pompadour craze and this cut works very well on him.
Zayn's head is buzzed with a number two blade on top and faded to the skin on the sides and back. This is the ultimate wash-and-go hairstyle and it looks great on him.
With the hair pulled back, it frames his face in the same manner a buzzcut would, in that it conforms to the shape of his head.