Happy Birthday Zayn Malik: 6 photos of the singer which prove he can rock any hairstyle

Published on Jan 12, 2022 11:20 PM IST   |  16.2K
   
    Happy Birthday Zayn Malik

    Happy Birthday Zayn Malik

    I'm not sure what outraged teenage females more: the news that Zayn Malik was quitting One Direction or the fact that he shaved off his distinctive curls. We believe it's the latter. We surely admire a man who isn't afraid to shake things up now and again, and Mr. Malik is certainly not frightened of change. Today on his 29th birthday, let's take a look at how Zayn's hairstyle has evolved throughout time.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Shaved

    The contrast between his dark and rugged facial hair with the well-kept hairstyle is what really makes the look pop.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Long Hair

    Malik's wavy locks that fall evenly on each side is our favourite look and making us drool all over him.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Street Style

    The sides are clipped aggressively short, which the back is left slightly longer and the hair line is natural. Honestly, we like contrast and texture in this cut and he's certainly in the right field to pull it off.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Long Pompadour

    Zayn was a bit early on the pompadour craze and this cut works very well on him.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Buzzcut

    Zayn's head is buzzed with a number two blade on top and faded to the skin on the sides and back. This is the ultimate wash-and-go hairstyle and it looks great on him.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Slicked Back Style

    With the hair pulled back, it frames his face in the same manner a buzzcut would, in that it conforms to the shape of his head.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images