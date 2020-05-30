From light pink to lavender: Which hair colour suits Zayn Malik the best and least? COMMENT NOW

1 / 7

Which hair colour suits Zayn Malik the best and least?

Former One Direction member Zayn Malik is one of the most loved singers worldwide. The singer is all set to become a father. For the uninitiated, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together. Fans of the couple went berserk as soon as the news of Gigi's pregnancy started doing the rounds on the internet and was confirmed by Hadid. For the unversed, a few weeks ago, Gigi made an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.' Confirming the news of her pregnancy, Hadid said that she and Zayn wanted to announce it on their own terms. But, they could not as the news already came out, and hence, she decided to confirm the same on the show. On the work front, post Zayn's exit from One Direction, Zayn created a huge buzz with his albums, Mind of Mine and Icarus Falls. He is not just loved for his amazing and unique voice, but his good looks and ravishing personality still continues to make hearts flutter. The singer's popularity knows no bounds. Anyone who follows him knows how much he loves changing his hairstyles. The Dusk Till Dawn singer has rocked every hairstyle from long and shaggy to short. Apart from experimenting with hairstyles, he is also very fond of hair colours. Over the years, he has dyed his hair multiple times and made his fans drool over his new look. From light pink, lavender, ash blonde to green, his hair colour has grabbed as much attention as his new songs. It will certainly be hard to choose one hair colour which suits him the best and one which you think doesn't suit him much. But do let you us know your answer in the comment section below.

