A look at Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's cute moments

ZiGi fans can rejoice as Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are now officially parents. Yes, ZiGi have welcomed their first child together. Though they haven't revealed their baby girl's name yet, Zayn and Gigi shared sweet posts introducing their little angel to the world. The Dusk Till Dawn singer took to his social media and shared an adorable picture holding his baby girl's tiny little fingers and wrote, "Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful (praying hands and heart emoji) to try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x." Gigi, on the other hand, also shared a picture and wrote, "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love." Zayn and Gigi are one of the most loved couples in the West. The couple has been giving relationship goals ever since they started dating. The couple have had their share of ups and downs in relationship, but they have worked on it. Time and again, ZiGi has proved that they are each other's biggest supporters. As we celebrate the couple's good news today, let's take a look at some of their memorable and cute moments over the years.

Photo Credit : Getty Images