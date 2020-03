1 / 7

Zayn Malik's DATING history

Zayn Malik is amongst the most popular and well known singers in the world. Post his exit from the boy band One Direction along with Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Niall Horan, the singer created buzz with his albums titled Mind of Mine and Icarus Falls. the singer has delivered several chartbusters like Pillowtalk, Like I Would and Dusk Till Dawn to name a few. The singer has lately been the talk of the town for his personal life. He is back with his supermodel girlfriend Gigi Hadid and the couple's social media PDA is too cute for words. They keep posting some of their most adorable pictures together which manage to rule the hearts of fans. However, Zayn has always been in the news for his personal life. The Dusk Till Dawn singer's dating history is worth checking out! Read on for more.

Photo Credit : Getty