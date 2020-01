1 / 8

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's romantic pics

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are back together. Oh yes, you read that right! On Zayn's birthday, the supermodel and former One Direction member were spotted walking hand-in-hand in New York. Gigi and Zayn's reunion comes months after Gigi was rumoured to be dating The Bachelor star, Tyler Cameron. The duo was even spotted together several times. However, as per reports, things didn't work out between them and the duo parted ways. Speaking about ZiGi, Zayn and Gigi have been dating on and off for a few years now. Until last year, Zayn and Gigi were separated. However, going by the recent pictures of the couple, they are back together and happy. As they continue to give us couple goals, check out Zayn and Gigi's most romantic photos.

Photo Credit : Instagram