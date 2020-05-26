Advertisement
Revisiting Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid's heartwarming quotes about each other that speak volumes about their love

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are one of the most loved couples in the West. As the couple keeps giving relationship goals to their fans and followers, here's revisiting Gigi and Zayn's most romantic quotes about each other.
May 26, 2020
  • 1 / 8
    Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid's heartwarming quotes about each other

    Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are one of the most loved couples in the West. The couple who has been in an on-and-off relationship is currently in a happy space. A few weeks ago, it was confirmed that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together. The supermodel made an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' and confirmed the news of her pregnancy. Gigi mentioned that she and Zayn wanted to announce it on their own terms. But, they could not as the big news already came out, and hence, she decided to confirm it on the show. Currently, Zayn and Gigi are spending time at her farmhouse in Pennsylvania. Time and again, Gigi keeps giving an insight into her relationship through social media posts. As the couple keeps giving relationship goals to their fans and followers, here's revisiting Gigi and Zayn's most romantic quotes about each other.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    On their relationship working so well

    In an interview with Elle UK, Zayn opened up about his relationship with Gigi. When asked why he thinks their relationship works so well, Zayn said, "She's super intelligent. I think that's why it works so well. And we do the same type of job, so we get that with each other."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    On having similar interests

    In an interview with ES Magazine, Gigi shared that they have similar interests outside of work. 'We cook a lot together and do art together, and we're really each other's best friends," said Gigi.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    On why he loves Gigi

    In an interview with Elle, Zayn said, "She's a very intelligent woman. She knows how to carry herself. She's quite classy. She's not, like, arrogant in any way, she's confident. She carries it well. She's cool."

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 8
    On nicknames

    In an interview with Sunday Times Style, Zayn opened up about their nicknames for each other and said, "I call her Gee, she calls me Zee."

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 6 / 8
    On the first date

    In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Gigi spilled beans on their first date and said, "We played it cool for about ten minutes and then I was like, 'You're really cute.' We connected really quickly."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    On being with her

    In an interview with ES Magazine, Zayn said, "I'm with her because I like her and I hope she's with me because she likes me. When we come home, we don't really talk about that shit. We just spend time together as a normal couple, cook food, watch TV, have a laugh."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    On how Gigi helped him in life

    In an interview with GQ Magazine, Zayn revealed that Gigi really helped him to look at things from a positive angle.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

