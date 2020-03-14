Zayn Malik can pull off any shade of hair colour and THESE 8 photos are proof; Check it out

1 / 8

Zayn Malik's different hair colours

Former One Direction member Zayn Malik is one of the popular singers in the music industry. Post his exit from the band, Zayn has managed to create a buzz with his albums, Mind of Mine and Icarus Falls. Last month, he dropped the music video for Flames. Zayn who is known for his collaborations collaborated with R3HAB and Jungleboi on the song. The music video did create magic. He is currently creating a lot of buzz due to his personal life. For the uninitiated, Zayn is back again with his supermodel girlfriend Gigi Hadid. The couple keeps winning hearts with their social media PDA all the time. Though he is not much active on social media, his social media posts are ones to look out for. He enjoys a huge fan following and keeps sharing drool-worthy snaps. Going by his Instagram posts, one can clearly figure out that he loves experimenting with his hair. Since his debut as a member of One Direction, Zayn has rocked many hair colours. If you're looking for some hair colour inspiration, then you should definitely take it from Zayn.

Photo Credit : Instagram