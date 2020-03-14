/
Zayn Malik can pull off any shade of hair colour and THESE 8 photos are proof; Check it out
Zayn Malik loves experimenting with his hair. Since his debut as a member of One Direction, Zayn has rocked many hair colours. If you're looking for some hair colour inspiration, then you should definitely take it from Zayn.
1 / 8
Zayn Malik's different hair colours
Former One Direction member Zayn Malik is one of the popular singers in the music industry. Post his exit from the band, Zayn has managed to create a buzz with his albums, Mind of Mine and Icarus Falls. Last month, he dropped the music video for Flames. Zayn who is known for his collaborations collaborated with R3HAB and Jungleboi on the song. The music video did create magic. He is currently creating a lot of buzz due to his personal life. For the uninitiated, Zayn is back again with his supermodel girlfriend Gigi Hadid. The couple keeps winning hearts with their social media PDA all the time. Though he is not much active on social media, his social media posts are ones to look out for. He enjoys a huge fan following and keeps sharing drool-worthy snaps. Going by his Instagram posts, one can clearly figure out that he loves experimenting with his hair. Since his debut as a member of One Direction, Zayn has rocked many hair colours. If you're looking for some hair colour inspiration, then you should definitely take it from Zayn.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 8
Black
Black is his natural colour.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 8
Ash Blonde
This is one of our absolute favourites.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 8
Green
Zayn's green hair colour grabbed everyone's attention. Also, Zayn is extremely fond of tattoos.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 8
Lavender
Zayn's fans went berserk when he was seen rocking lavender hair!
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 8
Pink
Yet again, Zayn caught everyone's attention when he showed off his pink hair.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 8
Grey
Malik definitely knows how to pull off a grey hair look.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 8
Light pink
The Pillowtalk singer is looking very handsome in this snap.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
