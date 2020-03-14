Home
/
Photos
/
Zayn Malik
/
Zayn Malik can pull off any shade of hair colour and THESE 8 photos are proof; Check it out

Zayn Malik can pull off any shade of hair colour and THESE 8 photos are proof; Check it out

Zayn Malik loves experimenting with his hair. Since his debut as a member of One Direction, Zayn has rocked many hair colours. If you're looking for some hair colour inspiration, then you should definitely take it from Zayn.
1955 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Zayn Malik's different hair colours

    Zayn Malik's different hair colours

    Former One Direction member Zayn Malik is one of the popular singers in the music industry. Post his exit from the band, Zayn has managed to create a buzz with his albums, Mind of Mine and Icarus Falls. Last month, he dropped the music video for Flames. Zayn who is known for his collaborations collaborated with R3HAB and Jungleboi on the song. The music video did create magic. He is currently creating a lot of buzz due to his personal life. For the uninitiated, Zayn is back again with his supermodel girlfriend Gigi Hadid. The couple keeps winning hearts with their social media PDA all the time. Though he is not much active on social media, his social media posts are ones to look out for. He enjoys a huge fan following and keeps sharing drool-worthy snaps. Going by his Instagram posts, one can clearly figure out that he loves experimenting with his hair. Since his debut as a member of One Direction, Zayn has rocked many hair colours. If you're looking for some hair colour inspiration, then you should definitely take it from Zayn.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Black

    Black

    Black is his natural colour.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Ash Blonde

    Ash Blonde

    This is one of our absolute favourites.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Green

    Green

    Zayn's green hair colour grabbed everyone's attention. Also, Zayn is extremely fond of tattoos.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Lavender

    Lavender

    Zayn's fans went berserk when he was seen rocking lavender hair!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Pink

    Pink

    Yet again, Zayn caught everyone's attention when he showed off his pink hair.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Grey

    Grey

    Malik definitely knows how to pull off a grey hair look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Light pink

    Light pink

    The Pillowtalk singer is looking very handsome in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni: Unmissable statements made by Tollywood\'s star couple about each other
Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni: Unmissable statements made by Tollywood's star couple about each other
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan show us their true ROYAL side; Check Photos
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan show us their true ROYAL side; Check Photos
PHOTOS: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor steal the limelight as they arrive at a party
PHOTOS: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor steal the limelight as they arrive at a party
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor is all pumped up as she steps out of the gym post a workout session
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor is all pumped up as she steps out of the gym post a workout session
8 Charming photos of BTS member V aka Taehyung that will make you go weak in the knees
8 Charming photos of BTS member V aka Taehyung that will make you go weak in the knees
Anita Hassanandani\'s bikini PHOTOS cannot be missed; Check them out
Anita Hassanandani's bikini PHOTOS cannot be missed; Check them out

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement