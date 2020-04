1 / 7

Zayn Malik's CHILDHOOD photos

Zayn Malik is one of the finest performers in the world. Former One Direction band member, he enjoys a massive and loyal fan following that love and supports him endlessly. The singer's discography includes several hits like Pillowtalk, Like I Would, Wrong, I Don't Wanna Live Forever, Still Got Time, Dusk Till Dawn and Too Much. Since before X-Factor, Malik has been a fan of tattoos, saying that he likes "getting tattoos and that he loves the whole culture behind them." His first tattoo was revealed on his Twitter account when Malik got his maternal grandfather's name inked in Arabic. Since then, Malik has had several more tattoos and carries them off in style. The singer is also a style icon and surely makes heads turn at every public appearance. He has been in the news lately for his relationship with supermodel Gigi Hadid. A few days ago, Gigi celebrated her birthday in the presence of close family and friends including Zayn Malik and shared the pictures on her social media. The couple has had an on and off relationship but is currently in a very happy place. Zayn is also pretty active on social media and his feed is a delight for all his fans. It consists of some of the most gawk-worthy moments from his coloured hair looks, vacay moments to his work updates. Today we have the singer's childhood photos which you must check out.

Photo Credit : Instagram