Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Zayn Malik
/
Zayn Malik: Former One Direction member & Gigi Hadid's beau shares an amazing bond with his family; See PHOTOS

Zayn Malik: Former One Direction member & Gigi Hadid's beau shares an amazing bond with his family; See PHOTOS

Former One Direction member Zayn Malik is one of the popular singers in the music industry. Zayn is very close to his family. Here are a few family photos of the singer that you might have not seen yet. Check out!
23385 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Zayn Malik's family photos

    Zayn Malik's family photos

    Former One Direction member Zayn Malik is one of the popular singers in the music industry. Post his exit from the band, Zayn has managed to create a buzz with his albums, Mind of Mine and Icarus Falls. The Dusk Till Dawn singer created a huge buzz recently after it was revealed that he is all set to become a father. For the uninitiated, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together. Fans of the couple went berserk as soon as the news was confirmed by Gigi. For the unversed, a few days ago, Hadid made an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.' Confirming the news of her pregnancy, Gigi Hadid said that she and Zayn wanted to announce it on their own terms. But, they could not as the news already came out, and hence, she decided to confirm the same on the show. The supermodel also added that the couple is very excited about the new chapter in their life. Anyone and everyone who follows Zayn knows he is very close to his family. His beautiful mom Trisha Malik keeps sharing her son's pictures on Instagram. The Pillowtalk singer has three sisters - Safaa, Waliyha and Doniya. He shares an amazing bond with all of them. His supermodel girlfriend also shares a great bond with all his family members. Here are a few family photos of the singer that you might have not seen yet. Check out!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    With his mum and beautiful sisters

    With his mum and beautiful sisters

    Here's a selfie of Zayn with his lovely mom and sisters.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Mumma's boy

    Mumma's boy

    Zayn is very close to his mom.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Selfie goals

    Selfie goals

    The mother-son's selfie is on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Too cute to handle

    Too cute to handle

    How cute is this!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 10
    Cousin

    Cousin

    Here's a selfie of Zayn with his cousin!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Handsome boys

    Handsome boys

    Zayn's this snap will make your heart skip a beat.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Selfie on point

    Selfie on point

    The sibling's selfie game is always on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    Gigi Hadid shares an amazing bond with Zayn's mother Trisha.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Flaunting his bald look

    Flaunting his bald look

    Remember when Zayn chopped off his long hair and went bald? Zayn's mom shared this pic on her Instagram and it broke the internet.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Kangana Ranaut: A look at times the actress donned a pantsuit and proved she is the ultimate fashion queen
Kangana Ranaut: A look at times the actress donned a pantsuit and proved she is the ultimate fashion queen
From Samantha Akkineni to Sai Pallavi & Tamannaah Bhatia; Here are the skincare secrets of the South actresses
From Samantha Akkineni to Sai Pallavi & Tamannaah Bhatia; Here are the skincare secrets of the South actresses
Hansika Motwani: South star looks delightful as she cannot stop beaming in THESE photos
Hansika Motwani: South star looks delightful as she cannot stop beaming in THESE photos
Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor to Virat Kohli: When celebs indulged in social media PDA with partners & made buzz
Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor to Virat Kohli: When celebs indulged in social media PDA with partners & made buzz
Best of the Week: Tara Sutaria & Aadar Jain\'s unseen pic, Katrina Kaif\'s white dress to Taimur Ali Khan\'s snap
Best of the Week: Tara Sutaria & Aadar Jain's unseen pic, Katrina Kaif's white dress to Taimur Ali Khan's snap
Ranbir & Alia or Tara & Aditya or Kiara & Kartik: Which fresh pair of 2020 are you most excited about? COMMENT
Ranbir & Alia or Tara & Aditya or Kiara & Kartik: Which fresh pair of 2020 are you most excited about? COMMENT

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement