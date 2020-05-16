Zayn Malik: Former One Direction member & Gigi Hadid's beau shares an amazing bond with his family; See PHOTOS

1 / 10

Zayn Malik's family photos

Former One Direction member Zayn Malik is one of the popular singers in the music industry. Post his exit from the band, Zayn has managed to create a buzz with his albums, Mind of Mine and Icarus Falls. The Dusk Till Dawn singer created a huge buzz recently after it was revealed that he is all set to become a father. For the uninitiated, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together. Fans of the couple went berserk as soon as the news was confirmed by Gigi. For the unversed, a few days ago, Hadid made an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.' Confirming the news of her pregnancy, Gigi Hadid said that she and Zayn wanted to announce it on their own terms. But, they could not as the news already came out, and hence, she decided to confirm the same on the show. The supermodel also added that the couple is very excited about the new chapter in their life. Anyone and everyone who follows Zayn knows he is very close to his family. His beautiful mom Trisha Malik keeps sharing her son's pictures on Instagram. The Pillowtalk singer has three sisters - Safaa, Waliyha and Doniya. He shares an amazing bond with all of them. His supermodel girlfriend also shares a great bond with all his family members. Here are a few family photos of the singer that you might have not seen yet. Check out!

Photo Credit : Instagram