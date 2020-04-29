/
Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid expecting first child: From ZiGi's 1st meet to breakup & reunions before the baby news
Fans of former One Direction member 'Zayn Malik' and supermodel 'Gigi Hadid' can't keep calm as the couple is reportedly expecting their first child together. As we wait for the couple to share the happy news with their fans, here's a look at their relationship timeline.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
Mumbai
Published: April 29, 2020 11:27 am
1 / 13
Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid's relationship timeline
Fans of former One Direction member 'Zayn Malik' and supermodel 'Gigi Hadid' can't keep calm as the couple is reportedly expecting their first child together. Yes, you read that right! A source close to Gigi's family revealed that the supermodel is twenty weeks pregnant with Zayn's child. The couple is yet to know the baby's gender. And also, Zayn and Gigi who have been keeping their relationship low-key lately are yet to make an official announcement on the same. Just a few days ago, Gigi Hadid celebrated her 25th birthday in the presence of her close friends and family including beau Zayn Malik. The supermodel shared a series of pictures on her Instagram giving her fans an insight into her birthday celebrations at her farm house. Her picture of happily posing with her beau and sister Bella Hadid created a lot of buzz on social media. The couple who has had an on-again-off-again relationship is currently in a happy space. Fans can't wait for the couple to officially make the pregnancy announcement. As we wait for the couple to share the happy news with their fans, here's a look at their relationship timeline.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
2 / 13
When did it all begin?
The couple first met each other in 2015 post breakup with their respective partners. For the uninitiated, Gigi was dating Joe Jonas, whereas Zayn was engaged to Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 13
Zayn made it Instagram official
Post dating rumours, Zayn made the first move and shared a black and white polaroid of Gigi holding him. Followed by Zayn's Instagram post, a month later, Gigi also shared a snap of Zayn on her Instagram and hence, confirmed the relationship from her end.
Photo Credit : Twitter
4 / 13
Gigi featured in her beau's music video
Post confirming the relationship, in 2016, Gigi featured in Zayn's music video 'Pillowtalk' as his love interest.
Photo Credit : Youtube
5 / 13
First photoshoot as a couple
In April 2016, Zayn and Gigi made their first photoshoot together as a couple.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 13
Met Gala appearance
In May 2016, Zayn and Gigi made their first red carpet debut and oh boy, they turned many heads with their stylish appearance, as well as, PDA. Post Met Gala, a couple months later, they also attended fashion shows together.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
7 / 13
Living life happily
The couple kept their fans updated about their relationship by sharing romantic selfies. Gigi even celebrated Eid with Zayn and his family.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 13
Break up
In March 2018, Zayn and Gigi took everyone by surprise when they announced their break up on social media.
Photo Credit : Instagram
9 / 13
Back together
Just a few months later, the couple was spotted together again. In October 2018, Gigi shared a romantic snap with Zayn and confirmed the couple.
Photo Credit : Instagram
10 / 13
Parted ways again
Last year, in January, Zayn and Gigi again sparked breakup rumours. Many believed it was final as they didn't reunite for a few months.
Photo Credit : Instagram
11 / 13
Gigi sparks rumours of dating The Bachelorette star
In August, Gigi was spotted hanging out with The Bachelorette star, Tyler Cameron, and also sparked rumours of dating him.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
12 / 13
Gigi and Zayn are back together
Fans were surprised when pictures of Gigi and Zayn hanging out together at the beginning of 2020 came out. A month later, on Valentine's Day, Gigi confirmed their relationship is back on the track as she shared a pic of her beau.
Photo Credit : Instagram
13 / 13
Baby news
Gigi and Zayn are now reportedly expecting their first child and fans can't keep calm. The couple is yet to confirm the news.
Photo Credit : Instagram
