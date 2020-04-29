Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid expecting first child: From ZiGi's 1st meet to breakup & reunions before the baby news

1 / 13

Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid's relationship timeline

Fans of former One Direction member 'Zayn Malik' and supermodel 'Gigi Hadid' can't keep calm as the couple is reportedly expecting their first child together. Yes, you read that right! A source close to Gigi's family revealed that the supermodel is twenty weeks pregnant with Zayn's child. The couple is yet to know the baby's gender. And also, Zayn and Gigi who have been keeping their relationship low-key lately are yet to make an official announcement on the same. Just a few days ago, Gigi Hadid celebrated her 25th birthday in the presence of her close friends and family including beau Zayn Malik. The supermodel shared a series of pictures on her Instagram giving her fans an insight into her birthday celebrations at her farm house. Her picture of happily posing with her beau and sister Bella Hadid created a lot of buzz on social media. The couple who has had an on-again-off-again relationship is currently in a happy space. Fans can't wait for the couple to officially make the pregnancy announcement. As we wait for the couple to share the happy news with their fans, here's a look at their relationship timeline.

Photo Credit : Getty Images