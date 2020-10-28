Advertisement
Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid to Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber: Celebrity couples who starred in music videos

A list of celebrities who featured with their loved ones in some romantic and iconic music videos of all times. Check them out.
38407 reads Mumbai Updated: October 28, 2020 02:54 pm
  • 1 / 10
    Celebrity couples who starred together in music videos

    Its no surprise that back in 2016, with his steamy music video with supermodel Gigi Hadid, Zayn declared his never-ending love for the American sweetheart. The former One Direction member, Zayn Malik with his limited presence on social media never fails to break the internet with his partner Gigi Hadid. The two have had a pretty private but committed relationship that now seems to be thriving with their little bundle of joy. Apart from the fact that he was a part of one of world's most famous boy bands. Zayn is known for his body inks. Apparently, he has over 40 tattoos in total and that includes Gigi’s eyes on his chest. Back in 2018 when her relationship was targetted by trolls and Gigi Hadid was asked about Zayn not following her on social media, the model replied smartly" "You guys can call it promo but I just post about my boyfriend like anyone else,” and, “I don't need his follow — my eyes are tattooed to his chest." The supemodel and former One Direction heartthrob have been linked romantically on and off since 2015 but 2020 seems to be their year as they welcomed their daughter. Zayn announced on social media that Gigi had given birth on September 23, 2020. Along with a photo of his tattooed hand holding on to his daughter's tiny hand, the singer wrote in the post: "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful.' One just simple cannot get enough of their chemistry in Pillowtalk and as we dig deeper we get to know that they are not the only couple who were seen in a music video. Check out these other couples who were seen together in a music video.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 2 / 10
    Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Apart from their family video 'Sucker', the duo were seen in Nick's song 'Until We Meet Again' which he sang specially for The Voice.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 3 / 10
    Halsey and G-Eazy

    Halsey and G-Eazy

    Halsey and G-Eazy were seen in their superhit song' Him & I' 's music video.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 4 / 10
    Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

    Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

    Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were seen together in Jonas brothers song 'Sucker'

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 5 / 10
    The Weeknd and Bella Hadid

    The Weeknd and Bella Hadid

    The Weeknd and Bella Hadid were in the music video of the former's song In The Young.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 6 / 10
    Adam Levine and Behati

    Adam Levine and Behati

    Adam Levine and Behati were seen in two music videos by the former's boy band first being Animals and the other one being 'Girls Like You'

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 7 / 10
    John Legend & Chrissy Teigen

    John Legend & Chrissy Teigen

    John Legend & Chrissy Teigen were seen together in John's iconic song 'All of me'

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 8 / 10
    Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West

    Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West

    Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West were seen in a steamy video of Kanye's song Bound 2.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 9 / 10
    Justin and Hailey Bieber

    Justin and Hailey Bieber

    Justin and Hailey Bieber were seen in DJ Khaled and Drake's song Popstar.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 10 / 10
    Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid

    Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid

    Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid were seen in Zayn's romantic song Pillowtalk and their video crossed a billion views after their daughter was born.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

