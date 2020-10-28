Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid to Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber: Celebrity couples who starred in music videos

1 / 10

Celebrity couples who starred together in music videos

Its no surprise that back in 2016, with his steamy music video with supermodel Gigi Hadid, Zayn declared his never-ending love for the American sweetheart. The former One Direction member, Zayn Malik with his limited presence on social media never fails to break the internet with his partner Gigi Hadid. The two have had a pretty private but committed relationship that now seems to be thriving with their little bundle of joy. Apart from the fact that he was a part of one of world's most famous boy bands. Zayn is known for his body inks. Apparently, he has over 40 tattoos in total and that includes Gigi’s eyes on his chest. Back in 2018 when her relationship was targetted by trolls and Gigi Hadid was asked about Zayn not following her on social media, the model replied smartly" "You guys can call it promo but I just post about my boyfriend like anyone else,” and, “I don't need his follow — my eyes are tattooed to his chest." The supemodel and former One Direction heartthrob have been linked romantically on and off since 2015 but 2020 seems to be their year as they welcomed their daughter. Zayn announced on social media that Gigi had given birth on September 23, 2020. Along with a photo of his tattooed hand holding on to his daughter's tiny hand, the singer wrote in the post: "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful.' One just simple cannot get enough of their chemistry in Pillowtalk and as we dig deeper we get to know that they are not the only couple who were seen in a music video. Check out these other couples who were seen together in a music video.

