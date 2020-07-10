Advertisement
Zayn Malik to Joe Jonas, David Beckham: Number of tattoos these global stars have will leave you surprised

July 10, 2020
    Zayn Malik has surely given some "good news" to his fans this 2020. The global pop star is going to become a father this September. His partner-supermodel Gigi Hadid confirmed the news on her exclusive video call interview with Jimmy Fallon quoting, "Obviously we wish we could have announced it on our own terms, but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support. We're happy now to be able to be excited. Especially during this time, it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and together and really experience it day by day." The duo is currently quarantining together at Pennsylvania where Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid owns a farmhouse. Zayn and Gigi's love story began back in November 2015. Three months after Zayn called off his engagement with Little Mix's Perrie Edwards, he and Gigi reportedly began dating. It had been a month since Gigi had broken up with Joe Jonas. The two stars were spotted holding hands after the news broke out. After months of speculation, Zayn and Gigi confirmed they were dating. Like every relationship, the two had several ups and downs but love always found its way back to the two. In January 2018, Zayn Malik permanently declared his love for Gigi Hadid with a giant tattoo of her eyes on his chest. Gigi even confirmed the same when Zayn was not following Gigi on social media, to which Gigi savagely replied, "You guys can call it promo but I just post about my boyfriend like anyone else, I don't need his follow — my eyes are tattooed to his chest." For the uninitiated, Zayn has some of the most iconic tattoos on his body and the number of tattoos he has on his body will leave you surprised. Today, take a look at these other global stars who have a surprising number of tattoos on their body.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    David Beckham

    David Beckham

    David Beckham started getting inked in 1999, and now it seems he is addicted, with more than 50 tattoos in total.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Angelina Jolie

    Angelina Jolie

    Angelina Jolie has had at least 16 known tattoos from an Arabic tattoo on her elbow. dragon, name on her upper arm (covered-up, removed) to her back.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 4 / 10
    Rihanna

    Rihanna

    The hit song maker has 21 tatttoos in total from her head to her ankles.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 5 / 10
    Julie Michaels

    Julie Michaels

    The popular singer has 31 tattoos and even has a “speak up” tattoo inked on her throat on May 28, 2017, as a reminder to say what she thinks and be confident

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 6 / 10
    Joe Jonas

    Joe Jonas

    Soon to be father pop singer Joe Jonas has more than 20 tattoos over his entire body.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Justin Bieber

    Justin Bieber

    The Canadian singer has over 60 tattoos over his entire body including a few dedicated to important people in his life, including former flame Selena Gomez, whose depiction is tattooed on his wrist.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Johnny Depp

    Johnny Depp

    Johnny Depp aka Captain Jack Sparrow of Pirates of the Caribbean has 27 tattoos in total.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 9 / 10
    Ed Sheeran

    Ed Sheeran

    The" Thinking Out Loud" singer has over 60 tattoos from all around the world inked all over his body.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Zayn Malik

    Zayn Malik

    Zayn Malik has 51 tattoos inked all over his body. Apart from his body he also has finger tattoos, one of which is a Star Wars lightsaber is tattooed on his middle finger of the right hand.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

