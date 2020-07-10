Zayn Malik to Joe Jonas, David Beckham: Number of tattoos these global stars have will leave you surprised

1 / 10

The amount of tattoos these global stars have inked on their body will leave you surprised

Zayn Malik has surely given some "good news" to his fans this 2020. The global pop star is going to become a father this September. His partner-supermodel Gigi Hadid confirmed the news on her exclusive video call interview with Jimmy Fallon quoting, "Obviously we wish we could have announced it on our own terms, but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support. We're happy now to be able to be excited. Especially during this time, it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and together and really experience it day by day." The duo is currently quarantining together at Pennsylvania where Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid owns a farmhouse. Zayn and Gigi's love story began back in November 2015. Three months after Zayn called off his engagement with Little Mix's Perrie Edwards, he and Gigi reportedly began dating. It had been a month since Gigi had broken up with Joe Jonas. The two stars were spotted holding hands after the news broke out. After months of speculation, Zayn and Gigi confirmed they were dating. Like every relationship, the two had several ups and downs but love always found its way back to the two. In January 2018, Zayn Malik permanently declared his love for Gigi Hadid with a giant tattoo of her eyes on his chest. Gigi even confirmed the same when Zayn was not following Gigi on social media, to which Gigi savagely replied, "You guys can call it promo but I just post about my boyfriend like anyone else, I don't need his follow — my eyes are tattooed to his chest." For the uninitiated, Zayn has some of the most iconic tattoos on his body and the number of tattoos he has on his body will leave you surprised. Today, take a look at these other global stars who have a surprising number of tattoos on their body.

Photo Credit : Instagram