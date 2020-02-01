/
Zayn Malik, Perrie Edwards to Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson: Hollywood celebs who got engaged but did not marry
We often make mistakes choosing our life partner but it is never too late. Check out the list of our favourite celebrity couples who unfortunately parted ways with their significant others post engagement.
Ekta Varma
Published: February 1, 2020 04:23 pm
Hollywood couples who parted ways post engagement
Finding a life partner is hard, and something harder is to sustain the relationship. It takes a lot of trust, patience and several other things in maintaining the relationship and it is not easy. It has been no different for our favourite celebrity couples. From Demi Moore and Emilio Estevez, to Johnny Depp and Sherilyn Fen, Kyle MacLachlan and Linda Evangelista and Kiefer Sutherland and Julia Roberts, the list is endless. Read on to find out a list of some of the other celebrity couples who called it quits post getting engaged to each other.
Zayn Malik And Perrie Edwards
Perrie Edwards and Zayn Malik first met in 2011 and started dating in 2012. The pair fell for each other and got engaged in 2013. However, due to some unfortunate reaons, the pop-pair split in August 2015.
Johnny Depp And Winona Ryder
Winona Ryder was engaged to actor Johnny Depp for three years beginning in July 1990. They met each other at the Great Balls of Fire! premiere in June 1989, and they began dating two months later. However, Johnny and Winona could not work it out and soon parted their ways.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt
Gwyneth and Brad started dating in 1994 after meeting on the set of Seven. Unfortunately, the engagement came to an end in 1997.
Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson
The couple started dating each other in May 2018. They soon got engaged and on June 15th Ariana showed off her massive engagement ring on her Instagram story. It all came to an end fter five months around October 14 when they realised they had rush into things.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
After meeting on the set of Gigli, "Bennifer" became a huge spectacle among the fans and audience. Ben soon popped the question with a massive and glittery engagement ring. Sadly, in September 2003, just four days before the wedding, Ben Affleck decided to call the whole thing off, reportedly due to "excessive media attention.
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna
Ben and Blac shared a rollercoaster relationship like any other. They started dating in January 2016, and in September 2016, they announced they were having a girl together. Their daughter, Dream Renée Kardashian, was born on November 10, 2016. On December 17, 2016, the couple announced their split on social media after Chyna's Instagram account was hacked.
