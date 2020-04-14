Zayn Malik's 6 THROWBACK photos with One Direction will make you impatient for their reunion to take place

1 / 7

Zayn Malik's pictures with One Direction band members Liam, Niall, Louis and Harry Styles

One direction was amongst the most iconic and loved bands of its time. Apart from Zayn Malik, the band consisted of Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson. One Direction's five albums, Up All Night, Take Me Home, Midnight Memories, Four, and Made in the A.M, topped charts in most major markets, and generated hit singles including What Makes You Beautiful, Live While We're Young, Best Song Ever, Story of My Life and Drag Me Down. In spite of being super successful and popular, the band split up in January 2016 when Us Weekly published a report claiming that the group's hiatus would become a permanent split, with a "source" citing that each of the four remaining group members did not renew their contracts following the completion of the On The Road Again Tour in October 2015. However, by May 2017, all members of the group had released solo singles. Despite saying that the break would be for 18 months, the fans are still awaiting a confirmation on the band's reunion. But now it seems like some good news is about to break out as the official Twitter handle of the boy band has followed Zayn Malik again much to the excitement of the fans. This also seems to be a major hint dropped by the band members about a possible reunion. Interestingly, the boy band will be completing their tenth anniversary this year. So this one will surely be one big occasion to celebrate for all the Directioners out there! Meanwhile, let us take you down a memory lane with the best pictures of the band members together.

Photo Credit : Getty